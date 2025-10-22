Flamengo vs Racing Club Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2025

Flamengo will entertain Racing Club at the Estádio do Maracanã in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinals on Wednesday. The hosts defeated Estudiantes on penalties in the quarterfinals, while Racing overcame Velez Sarsfield 2-0 on aggregate.

Mengão made it two wins in a row last week, defeating Palmeiras 3-2 at home in the Brazilian Serie A. Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Jorginho, and Pedro scored in the first half.

The visitors also made it two wins in a row last week, recording a 1-0 home triumph over Aldosivi in the Argentine Primera División. Luciano Vietto scored the only goal of the match from the penalty spot in the 41st minute.

Flamengo vs Racing Club Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 17 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts leading 6-5 in the head-to-head record and six games ending in draws.

They last met in the group stage of the 2023 Libertadores. Mengão were unbeaten in the two games and registered a home win after the reverse fixture ended in a draw.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Racing Club have won their last three away games, keeping two clean sheets.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat across all competitions since August, with that loss registered away from home against Bahia in Serie A earlier this month.

Mengão have seen conclusive results in their last six games in the Libertadores, recording five wins while keeping four clean sheets.

La Academia, meanwhile, have seen conclusive results in their last seven games in the Libertadores, recording six wins.

Flamengo vs Racing Club Prediction

Rubro-Negro have won their last two games, scoring three goals apiece in both, and will look to build on that form. They are unbeaten at home in all competitions since July.

La Academia head into the match in good form, losing just one of their last nine games in all competitions. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in their last five games in this fixture and will look to improve upon that record.

Mengão's home advantage makes them strong favorites here, and considering their current form, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-1 Racing Club

Flamengo vs Racing Club Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

