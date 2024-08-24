Flamengo vs RB Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | August 25, 2024

Flamengo host RB Bragantino at the Castelao in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday (August 25). Both teams are coming off losses.

Flamengo are reeling from their 1-0 defeat to Bolivian side Bolívar in the Round of 16 of the 2024 Copa Libertadores. However, the Brazilian side are upbeat about their chances of an aggregate victory n the return leg at home. Moreover, Flamengo lost 4-1 in their last league match against top-placed Botafogo.

Leao do Pici are second in the standings with 45 points, trailing the leaders by one point and have a game in hand. Talisman João Ricardo and Co. are keen to return to winning ways after losing their last two matches. Head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda has called for a “change of mentality” after recording only one win in six outings.

Bragantino, meanwhile, have been unable to halt their winless streak, which has stretched to eight matches, losing six. They are coming of fthree straight defeats across competitions. However, the visitors are not relegation-threatened, as they are 12th with 27 points ahead of matchday 22.

Massa Bruta finished sixth out of 20 teams last season. However, there's an urgent need to stop the rot to arrest the free fall down the standings. Bragantino’s last three trips to the Castelao ended in one win, one draw and one loss.

Flamengo vs RB Bragantino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Flamengo have won twice and lost twice in their last five matches against Bragantino.

The hosts have won twice and lost twice in their last five home matches against Bragantino.

Flamengo have won four times and drawn once in their last five home outings across competitions.

Bragantino have lost twice in their last five road outings.

Flamengo have won once and lost thrice in their last five matches, while Bragantino have ost four times in the same period.

Form Guide – Flamengo: L-L-W-D-L; Bragantino: L-L-L-D-L

Flamengo vs RB Bragantino Prediction

Pedro is keeping stranglehold on the league’s scoring charts with 10 goals for Flamengo. Bragantino, meanwhile, will hope for a good day for Helinho, who has been a bright spot in the visitors’ underwhelming campaign, scoring seven goals.

Flamengo are looking to return to winning days after consecutive setbacks and are likely to come out on top.

Prediction: Flamengo 3-1 Bragantino

Flamengo vs RB Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Flamengo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Flamengo to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Chivas - Bragantino

