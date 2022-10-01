Flamengo vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2022

Flamengo play host to Red Bull Bragantino at the Maracanã Stadium in round 29 of the Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday.

The Rubro-Negro are without a win in their previous five games against the visitors and will set out to end this poor record.

Flamengo failed to return to winning ways as they suffered a 3-2 defeat away to Fortaleza last Wednesday.

This followed a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fluminense on September 18 which saw their 19-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 45 points from 28 games, Flamengo are currently fifth in the Serie A standings, two points off Corinthians in the automatic Copa Libertadores qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Red Bill Bragantino were involved in a share of the spoils for the fourth consecutive game as they were held to a goalless draw by Internacional last time out.

They have failed to win eight consecutive games in Serie A, stretching back to a 1-0 victory over Juventude on May 31.

With 35 points from 28 games, Red Bull Bragantino are currently 13th in the league table, two points off 12th-placed Sao Paulo in the final Copa Sudamericana qualification spot.

Flamengo vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the previous five meetings between the sides, Red Bull Bragantino boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

The spoils have been shared on three different occasions in that time, while Flamengo are yet to taste victory against the visitors.

Flamengo head into the weekend winless in their last four Serie A games, picking up two points from a possible 12.

Red Bull Bragantino are without a win in their last eight outings, picking up five draws and losing three games since July’s 1-0 victory over Juventude.

The Rubro-Negro are unbeaten in all but one of their last 14 home games across all competitions, claiming 11 wins and two draws since June.

Flamengo vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

While Flamengo have suffered a slump in recent weeks, they have been near impenetrable on their home turf, claiming 11 wins and two draws in 14 games since June. We predict they will make use of their home crowd advantage to see off the struggling Bragantino side who have been without a win since July.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-1 Red Bull Bragantino

Flamengo vs Red Bull Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Flamengo and Red Bull Bragantino have both scored in four of their last five encounters)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

