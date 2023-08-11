Flamengo vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13th 2023 

Flamengo will host Sao Paulo at the Estadio do Maracana on Sunday in another round of the 2023 Brasileiro Serie A campaign.

The home side have had a largely solid campaign but sit some distance behind league leaders Botafogo. They suffered a 3-0 away defeat to in-form Cuiaba in their last league outing before crashing out of the Copa Libertadores on Thursday night following a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Paraguayan outfit Olimpia.

Flamengo sit second in the table with 31 points from 18 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Sao Paulo, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the Brazilian top-flight this season. They were beaten 2-0 by Atletico Mineiro in their last league game, conceding a goal in either half but bounced back from that during the week with a 2-0 win over San Lorenzo in the last 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

The visitors sit ninth in the league standings with 26 points and will be hopeful of adding to that tally here.

Flamengo vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 80 meetings between Flamengo and Sao Paulo. The hosts have won 26 of those games while the visitors have won 32 times. There have been 22 draws between the two teams.

The home side have won their last six games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Only one of Flamengo's five league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Sao Paulo are one of two teams in the Brasileiro Serie A this season yet to taste victory on the road.

The Mengão are the third-highest-scoring side in the Brazilian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 30.

Flamengo vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Flamengo are on a run of back-to-back defeats after going undefeated in their 11 games prior. They are, however, unbeaten in their last 11 games at the Maracana and will be looking forward to Sunday's game.

Sao Paulo's latest result ended a five-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have, however, lost their last three away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-1 Sao Paulo

Flamengo vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flamengo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six league matchups)