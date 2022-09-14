Flamengo vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 15, 2022

Flamengo and Sao Paulo will lock horns at the Maracana Stadium in the second leg of their Copa do Brasil semifinal on Thursday.

The Tricolor Paulista, who claimed a comfortable 3-1 victory in the first leg, will look to complete the job here and book their spot in the final.

Flamengo were held to a second consecutive share of the spoils last weekend, as they played out a 1-1 draw away to Goias.

Before that, they claimed a 2-1 second leg win over Velez Sarsfield to complete a 6-1 aggregate victory over the Argentine side to reach the Copa Libertadores final. Flamengo are unbeaten in their last 18 games across competitions, claiming an impressive 14 wins and four draws since July.

Meanwhile, Sao Paulo will look to overturn a two-goal deficit here as they seek to reach the final.

Rogerio Ceni’s side were held to a 1-1 draw by Corinthians in the Brasileiro Serie A last weekend. Sao Paulo head into Thursday on a run of just one win from their last eight outings across competitions, drawing three and losing four.

Flamengo vs Sao Paulo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With their first game coming back in 1933, Thursday’s matchup is another edition of the heated interstate rivalry between the two Brazilian clubs.

Sao Paulo boast a superior record in this fixture, claiming 56 wins from their previous 143 meetings.

Flamengo have picked up 47 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 40 occasions.

Sao Paulo have lost the last five meetings between the two teams, dating back to a 2-1 win in February 2021.

Flamengo are unbeaten in their last 18 games across competitions, with their last defeat coming in July 2022, where they lost 1-0 at Corinthians.

Flamengo vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Having claimed a 3-1 victory in the first leg, Flamengo will head into Thursday with sky-high confidence. The Tricolor Paulista are unbeaten in 18 games and should take a win to seal their place in the final.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-1 Sao Paulo

Flamengo vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo

Tip 3: First to score - Flamengo (Flamengo have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Sao Paulo.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of the last nine meetings between the two teams.)

