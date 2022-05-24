Flamengo vs Sporting Cristal prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

The group stages of the Copa Libertadores conclude this week and will see Flamengo host Sporting Cristal at the Estadio do Maracana on Tuesday.

Flamengo have performed superbly in the continental showpiece this season and are without defeat in their five outings so far. They beat Universidad Catolica 3-0 in their last game and could have won by a larger margin with the number of quality chances they created.

The Brazilian outfit sit atop the group H standings with 13 points from an obtainable 15. They will now be looking to continue their strong run in the competition as they gear up for the knockout stages.

Meanwhile, Sporting Cristal have struggled to impress in the Copa Libertadores this season, with their continental ambitions now in peril. They played out a goalless draw against 10-man Tallares last time out, failing to maximize their numerical advantage and dominance of possession.

The visitors remain rock-bottom in the group with just two points. They now need a win on Tuesday while hoping Universidad Catolica drop points to secure the Copa Sudamericana spot.

Flamengo vs Sporting Cristal Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark just the second meeting between Flamengo and Sporting Cristal. The two sides faced off for the first time in the reverse fixture earlier last month, which the Brazilian club won 2-0.

Flamengo Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): W-D-W-W-W

Sporting Cristal Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): D-D-L-L-L

Flamengo vs Sporting Cristal Team News

Flamengo

William Arao has been suspended from the midweek clash due to an accumulation of bookings. Matheus Franca, Vitinho, Gustavo Henrique, Fabrício Bruno and veteran defender Filipe Luis are all set to miss out as well due to injuries.

Injured: Matheus Franca, Vitinho, Gustavo Henrique, Fabrício Bruno, Filipe Luis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Willian Arao

Sporting Cristal

The visitors boast a nearly clean bill of health, with Cristian Carbajal being the only injury concern.

Injured: Cristian Carbajal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Flamengo vs Sporting Cristal Predicted XI

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Souza; Matheuzinho, David Luiz, Pablo, Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Andreas Pereira; Everton Ribeiro, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique; Gabriel Barbosa

Sporting Cristal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alejandro Duarte; Johan Madrid, Gianfranco Chávez, Omar Merlo, Nilson Loyola; Yoshimar Yotun, Horacio Calcaterra, Jesús Castillo; Christofer Gonzáles, Irven Avila, Leandro Sosa

Flamengo vs Sporting Cristal Prediction

Flamengo are on a four-game unbeaten run across all competitions and have lost just one of their last eight. They are undefeated in the continental showpiece so far and will be looking to keep it that way this Tuesday.

Sporting Cristal have won just one of their last five games across all competitions and remain winless in the Copa Libertadores this season. They have scored just two goals in their five outings in the competition so far and should lose here.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-0 Sporting Cristal

