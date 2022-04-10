Flamengo vs Talleres Cordoba prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Flamengo will be coming into this fixture against Talleres after winning their opening Copa Libertadores fixture against Sporting Cristal.

It was a resounding win for Paulo Sousa's men, who had earlier suffered a shock upset in the Campeonato Carioca final.

The Argentine visitors will also look to maintain their own form after picking up an opening-round victory over Universidad Catolica.

It is set to be an interesting clash between the two teams willing to create an early gap at the top of the Group H standings.

Flamengo vs Talleres Cordoba Head-To-Head

It will be the first meeting between the two teams in any competition.

Nonetheless, Talleres' inconsistent domestic run will be a cause for concern ahead of taking on one of Brazil's best.

Flamengo Form Guide: W-D-L-W-W

Talleres Cordoba Form Guide: W-L-W-L-L

Flamengo vs Talleres Cordoba Team News

Flamengo

The visitors remain without 28-year-old defender Rodrigo Caio, who has been ruled out through a knee injury.

Injured: Rodrigo Caio

Suspended: None

Talleres Cordoba

Christian Oliva will be absent from this tie after picking up a hamstring injury in their Argentine Division 1 outing against Racing Club.

Forward Federico Girotti may feature in this tie after being asked to sit on the bench in their opening encounter.

Injured: Christian Oliva

Suspended: None

Flamengo vs Talleres Cordoba Predicted XI

Flamengo (3-4-3): Hugo Souza; Gustavo Henrique, David Luiz, Filipe Luís; Rodinei, João Gomes, Andreas Pereira, Lázaro; Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique, Gabriel Barbosa

Talleres Cordoba (4-3-3): Guido Herrera, Enzo Diaz, Rafael Perez, Francisco Alvarez, Federico Torres, Francis McAllister, Emerson Batalla, Ignacio Lago, Michael Santos, Catriel Sanchez, Federico Girotti

Flamengo vs Talleres Cordoba Prediction

This is set to be a rather one-sided affair with the home team entering the contest as big-time favorites over their Argentine rivals. They are in great form at the moment and will look to easily progress to the subsequent rounds of the Copa Libertadores.

The visitors will have little to prove in this tie. However, it will be a glorious opportunity for them to salvage something from this fixture. Containing the likes of Lazaro and Barbarosa will be a difficult task for their defensive line. Nevertheless, they will hope to at least pick up a point from this fixture.

Nonetheless, a victory for Flamengo is on the cards.

Prediction: Flamengo 3-1 Talleres Cordoba

