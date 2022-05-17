Flamengo vs Universidad Catolica prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

The 2022 Copa Libertadores continues this week and will see Flamengo host Universidad Catolica at the Estadio do Maracana on Tuesday.

Flamengo have enjoyed a strong continental run so far this season. They won their first three games of the tournament but had to settle for a point last time out as they played a 2-2 draw against Tallares, coming from behind twice to draw level.

The home side sit atop the Group H standings with 10 points from an obtainable 12. They need just one point on Tuesday to seal their advancement to the next round.

Universidad Catolica have had mixed results in the competition, with their only win coming in the second round of the group stages when they beat Sporting Cristal 2-1. They faced the same opponents in the reverse fixture last time out and played out a 1-1 draw.

The Chilean club sit third in the group table with four points from four games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they make a late push for the playoffs.

Flamengo vs Universidad Catolica Head-to-Head

There have been seven meetings between Flamengo and Universidad Catolica. The visitors hold the better record with four wins while the home side have won the other three.

The two sides last faced off in the reverse meeting of Wednesday's game, with Flamengo picking up a 3-2 victory.

Flamengo Form Guide (Copa Libertadores): D-W-W-W

Universidad Catolica (Copa Libertadores): D-L-W-L

Flamengo vs Universidad Catolica Team News

Flamengo

Filipe Luis picked up an injury in a league clash earlier this month and is set to miss Wednesday's game as a result. The veteran defender will join Matheus Franca, Vitinho, Bruno Henrique and Fabrício Bruno on the injury list for the hosts.

Injured: Matheus Franca, Vitinho, Bruno Henrique, Fabrício Bruno, Filipe Luis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Universidad Catolica

Luciano Aued remains out with a heart condition while Juan Leiva is injured.

Injured: Juan Leiva

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Luciano Aued

Suspended: None

Flamengo vs Universidad Catolica Predicted XI

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hugo Souza; Mauricio Isla, David Luiz, Pablo, Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Willian Arao; Everton Ribeiro, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Bruno Henrique; Gabriel Barbosa

Universidad Catolica Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sebastian Perez; Alfonso Parot, Nahuen Paz, Tomas Astaburuaga, Aaron Astudillo; Jose Pedro, Ignacio Saavedra, Felipe Gutierrez; Fabian Orellana, Fernando Zampedri, Cristian Cuevas

Flamengo vs Universidad Catolica Prediction

Flamengo have won three of their four continental games this season and will be looking to make it four out of five this week. They have lost just one of their last five home games across all competitions and will be looking to maximize their home advantage on Tuesday.

Universidad Catolica have picked up just one win in their last six games across all competitions and have not won a game away from home since early February. The home side are favorites here and should come out on top.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-1 Universidad Catolica

Edited by Peter P