Flamengo vs Velez Sarsfield prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022-23

Flamengo welcome Velez Sarsfield to the Maracanã Stadium for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores semi-final clash on Wednesday.

The Rubro-Negro have already placed one foot firmly in the final after cruising to a commanding 4-0 victory in last week’s first leg.

Flamengo were denied a sixth consecutive home win in the Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Ceara.

The Rubro-Negro have now turned their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they have won five knockout-stage games, including a 4-0 victory over Velez Sarsfield in the first leg of their semi-final clash.

Flamengo head into Wednesday unbeaten in 16 consecutive games, dating back to a 1-0 loss to Corinthians on July 10.

Meanwhile, Velez failed to return to winning ways last time out as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Newell’s Old Boys in the Argentine Primera Division.

They have now failed to taste victory in their last six games across all competitions, claiming three draws and losing three.

While Velez Sarsfield will head into the midweek clash in search of a miracle, they have managed just one win in their last 11 away games across all competitions.

Flamengo vs Velez Sarsfield Head-To-Head

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between the sides. Flamengo have picked up two wins from their previous three encounters, while the spoils have been shared once.

Flamengo Form Guide: D-W-W-W-D

Velez Sarsfield Form Guide: L-L-D-D-L

Flamengo vs Velez Sarsfield Team News

Flamengo

Flamengo will be without Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Rodrigo Caio, Bruno Henrique

Suspended: None

Velez Sarsfield

Diego Godin has been sidelined through a knee injury and will sit out Wednesday’s matchup.

Injured: Diego Godin

Suspended: None

Flamengo vs Velez Sarsfield Predicted XI

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Santos; Rodinei, David Luiz, Fabrício Bruno, Filipe Luís; Everton Ribeiro, Thiago Maia, João Gomes; Marinho, Pedro, Gabriel Barbosa

Velez Sarsfield Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lucas Hoyos; Leonardo Jara, Matías de los Santos, Tomás Guidara, Francisco Ortega; Nicolás Garayalde, Santiago Cáseres; Luca Orellano, Walter Bou, Lucas Janson; Lucas Pratto

Flamengo vs Velez Sarsfield Prediction

Off the back of a resounding first-leg victory, Flamengo will head into Wednesday with sky-high confidence as they look to finish off the job. They have enjoyed a perfect record in the knockout stages of the Copa Libertadores and we are backing them to come out on top against the Argentine side once again.

Prediction: Flamengo 2-0 Velez Sarsfield

