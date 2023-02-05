Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7, 2023 

Fleetwood Town host Sheffield Wednesday at the Highbury Stadium for a fourth-round replay of their FA Cup clash on Tuesday (February 7).

The twk sides played out a 1-1 draw last weekend in Sheffield, with Promise Omochere's 52nd-minute opener cancelled out by Josh Earl, 19 minutes later.

Just days after the draw, the Fishermen saw another setback, as Burton Albion picked up a 3-2 victory at Highbury in their League One encounter.

It was a topsy-turvy game that saw two goals in stoppage time, including Charlie Kirk's winner for Albion in the 96th minute. Josh Vela was also sent off deep into the second half for the hosts.

It was their 11th league defeat of the season, and a fourth in a row, leaving them in 17th position in the standings with just 29 points from 28 games.

Sheffield, meanwhile, picked up a narrow 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle, with Callum Paterson scoring the only goal of the game in the seventh minute for their sixth league win on the bounce.

With 61 points in the bag, the Owls remain firmly atop the table and with a game in hand over Plymouth.

Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Fleetwood and Sheffield have clashed only five times, and the Owls have never lost to them, winning four.

Last month, the sides clashed twice - Sheffield beat Fleetwood 1-0 in League One and drew 2-2 in the FA Cup.

Sheffield have won both their previous visits to Fleetwood, both in League One, winning 3-2 in April 2022 and 2-1 in December 2022.

This will be Fleetwood's first FA Cup replay since January 2018, when they lost 2-0 at Leicester City. At home, it's their first since January 2017, losing 1-0 to Bristol City.

Sheffield are playing their first away FA Cup game of the season - they've lost their last two away games in the competition, losing to Everton and Plymouth in January and November 2021.

Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Fleetwood put up a stern performance away from home but Sheffield, for all their might this season, could up the ante and walk away with a win.

Prediction: Fleetwood Town 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield Wednesday

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

