Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

Seeking to snap their five-game winless run and steer clear of the drop zone, Fleetwood Town play host to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be aiming to move into the playoff picture as they currently sit seventh in the table with 79 points from 44 games.

Fleetwood Town took another blow to their survival chances as they were held to a somewhat disappointing 1-1 draw by 23rd-placed AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

They have now failed to win any of their most recent five outings, picking up three draws and losing twice since a 3-1 victory at Crewe Alexandra on April 2.

With 40 points from 44 games, Fleetwood Town are currently 20th in the EFL League One table, level on points with 21st-placed Gillingham in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday were kicked out of the playoff places last time out as they fell to a 1-0 loss at Wycombe Wanderers.

Prior to that, they were on an impressive eight-game unbeaten run, picking up five wins and three draws in that time.

With 79 points from 44 games, Sheffield Wednesday are currently seventh in the table, one point off sixth-placed Wycombe Wanderers in the final playoff spot.

Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides, with their first encounter coming back in August’s reverse fixture, when Sheffield Wednesday picked up a 3-1 victory.

Fleetwood Town Form Guide: D-D-L-L-D

Sheffield Wednesday Form Guide: L-W-W-D-W

Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood Town will have to make do without the trio of Harrison Holgate, Jordan Rossiter and Paddy Lane, who have been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Harrison Holgate, Jordan Rossiter, Paddy Lane

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday

Dominic Iorfa and Josh Windass are both recuperating from injuries and will sit out Tuesday’s game.

Injured: Dominic Iorfa, Josh Windass

Suspended: None

Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

Fleetwood Town (4-3-3): Alex Cairns; Harvey Macadam, Aristote Nsiala, Zak Jules, Danny Andrew; Harrison Biggins, Callum Camps, Anthony Pilkington; Cian Hayes, Daniel Butterworth, Josh Harrop

Sheffield Wednesday (3-5-2): Peacock-Farrell; Jordan Storey, Cheyenne Dunkley, Sam Hutchinson; Mendez-Laing, Massimo Luongo, Barry Bannan, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Marvin Johnson; Saido Berahino, Lee Gregory

Fleetwood Town vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Fleetwood Town have endured a horrid campaign and find themselves at the wrong end of the table as the season draws to a close. Sheffield Wednesday suffered a bump in the road last time out, but we predict they will bounce back from that result and claim all three points on Tuesday.

Prediction: Fleetwood Town 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

