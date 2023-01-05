Fleetwood vs QPR Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023 

Fleetwood Town and QPR will square off in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday (January 7).

The hosts secured their spot at this stage of the competition with a 1-0 victory at Ebbsfleet in November. Gerard Garner scored the winner in the 64th minute. Fleetwood are coming off a 3-0 victory at Shrewsbury Town in League One. Admiral Muskwe and Promise Omochere scored first-half goals to guide their team to victory.

QPR, meanwhile, are coming off a 1-1 draw against Sheffield United at home. Ilias Chair's first-half strike was cancelled out by John Egan's injury time equaliser.

Fleetwood vs QPR Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Fleetwood have lost their last two games at home, with each game ending in a 2-1 defeat.

QPR's last five away games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Nine of Fleetwood's last 11 league games have had goals at both ends, with eight producing at least three goals.

The visiotrs have failed to score more than once in their last five games.

QPR have failed to score in their last five games on the road.

Fleetwood vs QPR Prediction

QPR are the higher ranked team and will start as the marginal favourites. However, the capital side have not been in the best of form in recent weeks, with their three-game winless run seeing them plummet down the Championship standings.

Fleetwood, meanwhile, claimed a comprehensive victory over the weekend and will fancy their chances of progressing to the fourth round. The Fishermen tend to be involved in high-scoring games, which goes in contrast with QPR's conservative approach.

The game could be a keenly contested affair, but the visitors should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Fleetwood 1-2 QPR

Fleetwood vs QPR Betting Tips

Tip 1 - QPR to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

