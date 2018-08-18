Flood-ridden Kerala receives support from all over the footballing world
What's the story?
During these hard times for Kerala, the footballing world has united to send support to the Indian state.
In case you didn't know...
Over the past few days, we have been witness to one of the worst natural calamities to hit the state. Numerous people have lost their loved ones, their homes, and their livelihoods.
The heart of the matter
All over the football world, there have been cries of support over the state of Kerala. The South Indian state was a victim of floods and landslides, resulting in huge physiological damage.
The death toll rose to more than three hundred on August 17, with many still ruing the loss of their family and their livelihood.
Financial and Emotional support has been pouring in for Kerala from all over the world. Various organizations have set up a structure to help the state. The Southern state has received support from the sporting world as well, with messages of aid coming from organizations such as La Liga, and clubs such as Liverpool and Barcelona.
Kerala Blasters' pre-season opponents Girona and Melbourne City have also sent their support to the state in need.
Liverpool's CEO Peter Moore also sent his message of support to Kerala, after the Kerala Reds had asked for help.
Indian Super League clubs also joined hands in this difficult time, forgetting the rivalry, and asking fans to donate to Kerala in whatever way they can.
Several other sporting personalities have also come together to support the state in any way they can.
What's next?
The whole country has come together in what is a very difficult time for Kerala. Moreover, the flood-ridden state has received emotional support from all over the world. Rescue operations are ongoing in the state, with the hope that Kerala will be back on its feet before too long.
In this difficult time, even you can contribute. Below are the various helpline numbers issued by the Chief Minister of Kerala's Office.
Kasargod: 9446601700
Kannur: 91-944-668-2300
Kozhikode: 91-944-653-8900
Wayanad: 91-807-840-9770
Malappuram: 91-938-346-3212
Malappuram: 91-938-346-4212
Thrissur: 91-944-707-4424
Thrissur: 91-487-236-3424
Palakkad: 91-830-180-3282
Ernakulam: 91-790-220-0400
Ernakulam: 91-790-220-0300
Alappuzha: 91-477-223-8630
Alappuzha: 91-949-500-3630
Alappuzha: 91-949-500-3640
Idukki: 91-906-156-6111
Idukki: 91-938-346-3036
Kottayam: 91-944-656-2236
Kottayam: 91-944-656-2236
Pathanamthitta: 91-807-880-8915
Kollam: 91-944-767-7800
Thiruvananthapuram: 91-949-771-1281
You can also help financially by contributing online: donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in