Flood-ridden Kerala receives support from all over the footballing world

A rescue operation underway in Kerala (Credit: The Wire, PTI)

What's the story?

During these hard times for Kerala, the footballing world has united to send support to the Indian state.

In case you didn't know...

Over the past few days, we have been witness to one of the worst natural calamities to hit the state. Numerous people have lost their loved ones, their homes, and their livelihoods.

The heart of the matter

All over the football world, there have been cries of support over the state of Kerala. The South Indian state was a victim of floods and landslides, resulting in huge physiological damage.

The death toll rose to more than three hundred on August 17, with many still ruing the loss of their family and their livelihood.

Financial and Emotional support has been pouring in for Kerala from all over the world. Various organizations have set up a structure to help the state. The Southern state has received support from the sporting world as well, with messages of aid coming from organizations such as La Liga, and clubs such as Liverpool and Barcelona.

Kerala Blasters' pre-season opponents Girona and Melbourne City have also sent their support to the state in need.

Girona FC wants to express its solidarity with the citizens of Kerala, who have suffered serious floods these days. Our thoughts are with you.@keralablasters #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/uNT1lpRPpZ — Girona FC (@GironaFC) August 13, 2018

Our thoughts are with our friends in Kerala impacted by the flash floods that have hit the area. @KeralaBlasters @kbfc_manjappada #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/MuGMrNP81j — Melbourne City FC (@MelbourneCity) August 13, 2018

Liverpool's CEO Peter Moore also sent his message of support to Kerala, after the Kerala Reds had asked for help.

Dear @KeralaReds Our international supporters liaison team will be in contact to see what we can do to help. Thank you for reaching out, and please know that all of us here @LFC are thinking about you in this time of extreme difficulty #YNWA https://t.co/UJzscZZS6Y — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) August 17, 2018

Indian Super League clubs also joined hands in this difficult time, forgetting the rivalry, and asking fans to donate to Kerala in whatever way they can.

It’s time to leave rivalries aside! Bengaluru, let’s join hands to help Kerala in these trying times. For more information, call 09071151117. #BFCCares #WeAreBFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/4Uj4oaJnws — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) August 12, 2018

During this time of adversity and challenge, our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Kerala.#TogetherStronger #KeralaFloods pic.twitter.com/J8qzmVEacI — Chennaiyin F.C. 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) August 13, 2018

Several other sporting personalities have also come together to support the state in any way they can.

What's next?

The whole country has come together in what is a very difficult time for Kerala. Moreover, the flood-ridden state has received emotional support from all over the world. Rescue operations are ongoing in the state, with the hope that Kerala will be back on its feet before too long.

In this difficult time, even you can contribute. Below are the various helpline numbers issued by the Chief Minister of Kerala's Office.

Kasargod: 9446601700

You can also help financially by contributing online: donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in