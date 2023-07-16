Flora vs Rakow Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18th 2023 

Flora Tallinn will welcome Rakow Czechostowa to the A. Le Coq Arena for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying tie on Tuesday.

The visitors currently hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 victory in the first leg in Poland last week. Vladyslav Kochargin's 58th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The Polish champions followed up their continental exertions with a defeat in the Polish Super Cup against Legia Warsaw on Saturday. Both sides could not be separated in a goalless draw, with Legia eventually triumphing with a 6-5 victory in the shootout in the curtain-raiser of the new Polish season.

The winner of this tie will face either Lincoln Red Imps or Qarabag in the second round of the qualifiers.

Flora vs Rakow Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the first continental meeting between the two sides.

Five of Flora's last six games have seen one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Rakow have never qualified for the group stage of any European club competition.

Flora became the first Estonian club to participate in European competition when they qualified for the group stage of the Conference League in 2021.

Ten of Rakow's last 12 competitive games have produced less than three goals.

Flora's defeat last week ended their 12-game unbeaten streak in away games (nine wins).

Flora vs Rakow Prediction

Rakow proved their mettle in the first leg and should have had a more comfortable lead in the tie. The Medallions showcased their superiority but were let down by their lack of clinical finishing in the final third.

Flora, for their part, know they are still in the tie despite being outplayed in the first leg. They will be banking on their home support to help them overturn the deficit. The Estonians are likely to sit back again to absorb the pressure from Rakow and could utilize quick transitions to their advantage.

Rakow's games tend to be compact affairs and another low-scoring game could be on the cards. We are backing the visitors to complete the job with another narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Flora 0-1 Rakow

Flora vs Rakow Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rakow to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest Scoring half: Second half