Floreat Athena vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 9th 2023

Floreat Athena will trade tackles with Western Sydney Wanderers in the round of 32 of the Australian Cup on Wednesday.

Floreat are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat on home turf against Perth SC in the NPL Western Australia a fortnight ago. Abdullahi Osman's 57th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Western Sydney Wanderers, meanwhile, have not been in action since falling to a 2-1 defeat against Sydney FC in the quarterfinal of the A-League playoffs in May. They went ahead through Morgan Schneiderlin's 39th-minute penalty but second-half goals from Robert Mak and Adam Le Fondre saw Sydney complete the comeback.

Floreat Athena vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Floreat's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.

WS Wanderers' last seven games have produced three goals or more.

Floreat Athena have won just one of their last seven home games, losing five games in this sequence.

Western Sydney Wanderers have scored two goals or more in five of their last six away games.

Goals have been scored in both halves in six of Floreat's last seven games.

Five of WS Wanderers' last six games have had more goals in the second half than the first.

Floreat Athena vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Floreat Athena have been on a poor run of form, particularly at home where they have lost five of their last seven games.

This does not augur well against a WS Wanderers side that have been rampant in front of goal on their travels.

The visitors will fancy their chances of progressing to the next round and have superior quality to Floreat. We are backing the Wanderers to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Floreat Athena 1-3 Western Sydney Wanderers

Floreat Athena vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Western Sydney Wanderers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score (Five of Floreat's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends)

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals (WS Wanderers' last seven games have produced three goals or more)

Tip 4 - Highest-scoring half: Second half (Five of WS Wanderers' last six games have had more goals in the second half than the first)

Tip 5 - WS Wanderers to score over 1.5 goals