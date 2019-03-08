'Florentino Perez usually succeeds and I'm sure that he will in the summer', says former Real Madrid midfielder

Zinedine Zidane Announced As New Real Madrid Manager

Former Real Madrid midfielder Esteban Granero has backed club president Florentino Perez amid growing outrage among fans and is confident that he will turn the current situation around this summer.

To say Real Madrid are going through a bit of a rough patch would be an understatement. The European champions crashed out of two competitions - the Copa del Rey and the Champions League - and lost their bearing in La Liga all in the span of one week. To put salt to the wound, they lost two important Clasicos to rivals Barcelona within three days.

Santiago Solari was brought in to steady the horse that had gone awry when Julen Lopetegui was in charge. However, the team has seen no overwhelming difference from the start of the season and continue to produce inconsistent performances.

While Solari's future at the club is undoubtedly at risk, fans also began calling out for the sacking of Perez himself, whom they blame for the sale of the club's all-time top scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid are now processing their downfall and are likely plotting ways in which they can get back to being the title-winning side they always were.

Amid the outrage, Granero has come out in support of Perez, stating that the businessman is a man who usually succeeds and he has no doubt that he will do so again. He also heaped praise on the club's former boss Zinedine Zidane who has reportedly been asked to come back to the Bernabeu recently.

Speaking to Radio MARCA, the former Blancos man said:

"I have a very good memory of Zidane. The way he dealt with me [as a youth player coming through with Zidane as a player] was spectacular."

"I believe that Florentino Perez usually succeeds in his decisions and I am sure that the summer will be successful [for Real Madrid]."

He added, "This year the competition [in LaLiga Santander] has been very close and anything can happen."

"We've had some ups and downs but right now we are in a very good moment."

Real Madrid are next scheduled to lock horns with Valladolid in La Liga on Sunday night.

