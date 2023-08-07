Fluminense vs Argentinos Juniors Prediction and Betting Tips | August 8, 2023 

Fluminense host Argentinos Juniors at the Estadio da Maracana on Tuesday (August 8) in the second leg of the last 16 of the CONMEBOL Libertadores.

The hosts are in the top four of the Brasileiro Serie A. Fluminense beat defending champions Palmeiras 2-1 in their last game. Jhon Arias and Jhon Kennedy got on the scoresheet while substitute Lele received a red card before Palmeiras scored a late consolation.

Argentinos, meanwhile, had mixed results in the recently concluded Liga Profesional campaign. They finished tenth with 40 points from 27 games after a 3-2 defeat to Estudiantes de La Plata on the final day.

Fluminense and Argentinos drew 1-1 in the first leg last week. Paraguay international Gabriel Avalos bagged the opener for El Bicho before Samuel Xavier scored a long-range equaliser for the Tricolor late on, with both teams ending with ten men.

Fluminense vs Argentinos Juniors Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between the two teams, Fluminense trailing 2-1.

Fluminense are unbeaten in three games in the fixture after losing their previous two.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Only four of Argentinos' 11 league wins last season have come away from home.

El Bicho conceded 22 goals in the Liga Profesional last season. Only River Plate (20) and San Lorenzo (13) conceded fewer.

The Tricolor are one of two teams in the Brasileiro Serie A this season yet to lose at home.

Fluminense vs Argentinos Juniors Prediction

Fluminense are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their last six games across competitions. They have lost just one home game all year.

Argentinos, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning three games. The hosts, though, are in better form and should come out on top.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-0 Argentinos

Fluminense vs Argentinos Juniors Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fluminense

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of Argentinos' last eight games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in two of Fluminense's last seven games.)