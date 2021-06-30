Fluminense vs Athletico Paranaense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Fluminense host Athletico Paranaense at Estadio do Maracana in Brazil's Serie A on Thursday, with both sides enjoying positive starts to the season.

Fluminense are currently ninth in the table, with a win on Thursday potentially taking them up into the top four. Roger Machado's side have, however, faltered of late, winning only one of their last six games across all competitions.

Time de Guerreiros will need to step up their performance on Thursday if they are to take points away from a strong Athletico Paranaense side.

Paranaense are currently second in the league, with a win on Thursday potentially taking them to within a point of Red Bull Bragantino at the top of the table.

Antonio Oliveira's side's form has dipped recently, as they haven't won their last two games. The Furacao will hope to get back to winning ways when they take on Fluminense.

Both sides are in similar form going into the game and that is sure to make for a feisty clash on Thursday.

Fluminense vs Athletico Paranaense Head-to-Head

Paranaense hold the slight advantage going into the game based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. The Furacao have won three of their last five meetings, with Fluminense winning two.

Fluminense did, however, beat Paranaense 3-1 the last time the two sides met. Leo Cittadini opened the scoring for the Furacao, but goals from Nene and Marcos Paulo were enough to secure all three points for Time de Guerreiros.

Fluminense Form Guide: D-W-D-L-D

Athletico Paranaense Form Guide: W-W-W-L-D

Fluminense vs Athletico Paranaense Team News

Nikao will return to the Athletico Paranaense squad

Fluminense

Fluminense have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw with Corinthians last time out. However, Abel Hernandez will miss the game due to suspension.

Caio Paulista, Hudson and Samuel are all still unavailable for the encounter due to injury.

Injured: Caio Paulista, Hudson, Samuel

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Abel Hernandez

Athletico Paranaense

Paranaense also have no new injury worries following their 2-2 draw with Chapecoense last time out. Nikao will make his return to the squad after missing the game with a thigh injury, while Richard has completed his one-match suspension.

Lucas Halter has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a foot injury he suffered back in May.

Injured: Lucas Halter

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fluminense vs Athletico Paranaense Predicted XI

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcos Felipe; Egidio, Luccas Claro, Nino, Calegari; Martinelli, Yago; Gabriel Teixeira, Nene, Juan Cazares; Fred

Atletico Paranaense Predicted XI (5-4-1): Adebar Santos; Abner, Ivaldo, Thiago Heleno, Pedro Henrique, Khellven; Vitinho, Christian Cardoso, Richard, David Terans; Matheus

Fluminense vs Athletico Paranaense Prediction

With both strong sides being in unconvincing form, it is hard to pick a winner in this game.

We predict a draw with both teams getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-1 Athletico Paranaense

