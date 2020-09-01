Fluminense vs Atletico Goianiense prediction, preview, team news and more | Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A 2020-21

Fluminense is set to host Atletico Goianiense at the Maracana in its next Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A fixture on Thursday.

Fluminense comes into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Vasco da Gama on Sunday. Goals from Dodi and Fred sealed the deal for Odair Hellmann's side. Talles Magno scored the consolation goal for Vasco da Gama, before being sent off late in the second half.

Atletico Goianiense lost 2-0 to Ceara on Sunday. Goals from Vinicius Goes and Lima secured the win for Guto Ferreira's men. To add insult to injury, Atletico Goianiense had Marlon Freitas sent off in the second half.

Fluminense vs Atletico Goianiense: Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Fluminense holds the clear advantage. It has won five games, lost two and drawn one.

Its most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw. Wendel scored for Fluminense, which was cancelled out by a Diego Rosa goal for Atletico Goianiense.

Fluminense form guide in Brasileiro Serie A: D-W-L-W-W

Atletico Goianiense form guide in Brasileiro Serie A: W-D-L-L-L

Fluminense vs Atletico Goianiense: Team News

For Fluminense, there are doubts over the availability of defender Frazan. Other than that, there are no known injury issues.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Frazan

Suspended: None

Atletico Goianiense manager Vagner Mancini will be unable to count on the services of midfielder Marlon Freitas, who was sent off against Ceara. The club has no injury worries, so aside from Freitas, Mancini has a full squad to choose from.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marlon Freitas

Fluminense vs Atletico Goianiense Predicted XI

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marcos Felipe, Lucas Calegari, Nino, Luccas Claro, Egidio, Yuri, Dodi, Nene, Michel Araujo, Fred, Marcos Paulo

Atletico Goianiense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jean, Dudu, Eder, Gilvan, Nicolas, Matheus Frizzo, Edson, Jorginho, Everton Felipe, Hyuri, Gustavo Ferrareis

Fluminense vs Atletico Goianiense Prediction

Fluminense will come into the match as the favourite. Much will be expected from Brazil international Fred, who is in his second stint as a Fluminense player. It also has former Sao Paulo and Sevilla midfielder Ganso in its ranks, and with such quality, it will be surprising if it comes up short.

Atletico Goianiense sits at the bottom of the league table. The suspension of midfielder Freitas could prove decisive, and manager Vagner Mancini will have to come up with something special if his club is to get a positive result in this match.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-0 Atletico Goianiense