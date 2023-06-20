Fluminense vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2023

Fluminense and Atletico Mineiro return to action in the Brasileiro Serie A when they go head-to-head on Thursday.

Both sides are currently separated by just one point and one place in the upper echelons of the table and we anticipate a thrilling contest ensuing at the Estádio Municipal General Raulino de Oliveira.

Fluminense were denied a second consecutive Serie A win last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Goias at the Estádio da Serrinha.

Fernando Diniz’s side picked up a 2-1 victory over Red Bull Bragantino in their previous Serie A outing to end their run of two back-to-back league defeats on June 4.

Fluminense now return home, where they are unbeaten in Serie A this season, claiming three wins and one draw in their four matches so far.

Elsewhere, Atletico Mineiro were denied a third win on the bounce last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Red Bull Bragantino.

Prior to that, Eduardo Coudet’s men picked up a 1-0 victory over Cruzeiro on June 3, four days before edging out Alianza Lima 1-0 in the Copa Libertadores.

With 18 points from 10 matches, Atletico Mineiro are currently fourth in the Serie A table, one point and one place above Thursday’s hosts.

Fluminense vs Atletico Mineiro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 42 meetings between the sides, Atletico Mineiro hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Fluminense have picked up 11 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Diniz’s men are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Atletico Mineiro in the league, claiming four wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss in August 2015.

The Galo are unbeaten in six consecutive Serie A matches, claiming four wins and two draws since May’s 2-0 defeat against Botafogo.

Fluminense are unbeaten in their last 13 home games across all competitions, claiming 11 wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss against Botafogo on January 29.

Fluminense vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

With just one point separating the sides, we anticipate a thrilling contest on Thursday as they look to strengthen their position in the upper echelons of the table.

Atletico Mineiro currently boast the division's best record away from home and we predict they can edge out the hosts, who are winless in seven of their last eight matches.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-2 Atletico Mineiro

Fluminense vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Mineiro to win

Tip 2: First to score - Atletico Mineiro (The Galo have opened the scoring in four of their last five matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

