Fluminense vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Fluminense will host Atletico Mineiro at the Estádio do Maracanã on Saturday in another round of the 2025 Brasileirão Série A campaign. The hosts will be looking to continue their recent form and pick up vital points going into the final months of the season.
Fluminense were gutted to drop points in the dying seconds of their 2-2 draw against bottom-placed Sport Recife on Wednesday despite being the better side. Luis Zubeldia’s side suffered a lapse in form a couple of months ago after a solid first half of the season, and are working their way back up as they aim for a return to Copa Libertadores football after a two-year absence.
Atletico Mineiro were left frustrated as they failed to capitalize on their chances and had to settle for a point in their goalless draw with Juventude last time out. The Roosters have struggled to find a rhythm this season and are currently sat in 14th place after 24 games played, but will be optimistic to get a result this weekend that could see them move as high as 11th place by the end of this matchday.
Fluminense vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 73 previous occasions going into Saturday's match. Fluminense have won 20 of those games, 23 ended in draws, while Atletico won the remaining 30.
- The sides are equally matched across their last five meetings, with two wins each and a draw.
- Atletico Mineiro picked up a thrilling 3-2 win at home when the sides met earlier this season.
- Only Vitoria (20), Juventude (20) and Sport Recife (18) have scored fewer goals in the Brazilian top flight this season than Atletico Mineiro’s 22.
Fluminense vs Atlético Mineiro Prediction
Tricolor are favorites to get the win thanks to their home advantage and will only need to avoid complacency to get all three points.
Galo will be satisfied to get a point against a team much higher up on the league table this weekend. They are, however, winless in their last five away matches, losing four of those games, and could see their away-day blues continue on Saturday.
Prediction: Fluminense 1-0 Atlético Mineiro
Fluminense vs Atlético Mineiro Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Fluminense to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of the visitors' last 10 games have featured less than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last seven games)