Fluminense vs Atletico Mineiro prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

Fluminense will entertain Atletico Mineiro at the Maracanã in Brazilian Serie A action on Wednesday.

The home team suffered a 1-0 loss against Juventude in their previous league outing as Luccas Claro's own goal proved to be their undoing. It was their second loss in a row and they are in 13th place in the standings.

Atletico Mineiro played out a goalless draw against Palmeiras in their top-of-the-table clash on Sunday, which allowed Corinthians to take pole position in the standings.

Fluminense vs Atletico Mineiro Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 41 times across all competitions so far. The visitors have the better record against their southern rivals with 18 wins to their name.

Fluminense have 10 wins to their name while 12 games have ended in draws. The Rio de Janeiro-based outfit are winless in their last eight encounters against the Alvinegro.

They last met in league action at the Mineirão in November, with the game ending in a 2-1 win in favor of Atletico Mineiro.

Fluminense form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-D

Atletico Mineiro form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Fluminense vs Atletico Mineiro Team News

Fluminense

David Braz returns from a suspension while Jhon Arias is back from international duty. Nino is struggling with a thigh injury at the moment and might not recover in time for the match.

Nonato has been suspended after his red card against Juventude last time around.

Fluminense F.C. @FluminenseFC O meia @jhonariasa foi titular da seleção colombiana na partida contra a Arábia Saudita e teve grande atuação! Bem demais, Guerreiro! 🤘 O meia @jhonariasa foi titular da seleção colombiana na partida contra a Arábia Saudita e teve grande atuação! Bem demais, Guerreiro! 🤘🇭🇺🇨🇴 https://t.co/pMpt2PxdP8

Injured: Nino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nonato

Atletico Mineiro

Zaracho, Keno and Eduardo Vargas are all out injured at the moment and will play no part in this fixture. Guilherme Arana has completed his commitments with the Brazil national team but is unlikely to start here. Diego Godin is still with Uruguay and remains unavailable for selection.

Injured: Zaracho, Keno, Eduardo Vargas

Doubtful: Guilherme Arana

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Diego Godin

Fluminense vs Atletico Mineiro Predicted XIs

Fluminense (4-4-1-1): Fabio (GK); Samuel Xavier Brito, David Braz, Luccas Claro, Yago; Nathan, Andre, Wellington, Luiz Henrique; Ganso; German Cano

Atletico Mineiro (4-2-3-1): Everson (GK); Guga, Junior Alonso, Réver, Dodo; Allan, Jair; Eduardo Sasha, Ignacio Fernandez, Otávio; Hulk.

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Fluminense vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Fluminense have struggled a bit in the final third and have scored just eight goals this season. Atletico Mineiro have 13 goals to their name and have put in better performances than the home team thus far.

Fluminense may be at home, but we predict a win for the visitors.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-2 Atletico Mineiro

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far