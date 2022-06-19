Fluminense vs Avai Prediction and Betting Tips - 20th June 2022

Looking to pick up three successive victories for the first time since September 2021, Avai will visit the Maracana Stadium to face Fluminense on Monday.

The Tricolor Flu Fluzao, meanwhile, will head into the game seeking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win the last four meetings between the two teams.

Fluminense continue to struggle for form in the Serie A, as they were held to a disappointing goalless draw by ten-man America Mineiro last time out.

The Tricolor Flu Fluzao have now failed to win four of their last five outings, picking up four points from a possible 15. They are 11th in the league standings, picking up 15 points from 12 games.

Meanwhile, Avai made it two wins from two last time out, seeing off a resilient Fortaleza side 3-2 on home turf.

That followed a 1-0 victory away to Botafogo on June 9, which saw their five-game winless run come to an end. With 17 points from 12 games, Avai are seventh in the league standings, level on points with Santos and Red Bull Bragantino.

Fluminense vs Avai Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Fluminense boast a superior record in this fixture, claiming eight wins from the last 14 meetings between the two teams.

Avai have picked up five wins in this period, while the honours have been shared on one occasion. Fluminense have failed to their last four games against the visitors, losing three and drawing once since a 1-0 victory in 2017.

Avai head into the game on a run of two straight victories, their longest streak since winning two last November. However, they have lost three of their last four away matches, with their 1-0 win at Botafogo on June 13 being the exception.

Fluminense vs Avai Prediction

With just two points and four places separating the two teams in the top half of the standings, an end-to-end contest could ensue. Avai dug deep to secure all three points against Fortaleza last time out, but the spoils could be shared in this one.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-1 Avai.

Fluminense vs Avai Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Fluminense have failed to keep a clean sheet in four games against the Whitecaps).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams).

