Fluminense vs Bahia Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24th 2023

Fluminense and Bahia go head-to-head on Saturday in what will be their first Brasileiro Serie A meeting since December 2021.

Renato Paiva’s men have failed to win their last eight visits to the Maracana Stadium and will be looking to end this dry spell this weekend.

Fluminense failed to arrest their slump in form as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Atletico Mineiro on Wednesday.

Fernando Diniz’s side have now gone three consecutive games without a win, and have won just one of their last nine outings, losing five and claiming three draws since mid-May.

With 18 points from 11 matches, Fluminense are currently fifth in the Serie A standings, level on points with sixth-placed Sao Paulo.

Elsewhere, Bahia maintained their new-found form as they picked up a surprise 1-0 victory over Palmeiras last time out.

Renato Paiva’s men are unbeaten in their last four matches, claiming two draws and two wins, including a penalty-shootout victory over Santos in the second leg of their Copa do Brasil last-16 clash on May 31.

With 12 points from 11 matches, the Tricolor Bahiaço are currently 14th in the league table, level on points with 15th-placed Cuiaba.

Fluminense vs Bahia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Fluminense boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 11 of the last 22 meetings between the sides.

Bahia have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Fluminense are unbeaten in their last eight home games against Paiva’s side, claiming five wins and three draws since a 1-0 loss in June 2011.

The Tricolor are unbeaten in 14 consecutive home matches, picking up 12 wins and two draws since February’s 1-0 loss against Volta Redonda.

Bahia are without a win in their last four away matches across all competitions, losing twice and picking up two draws since a 1-0 victory at Vasco da Gama on May 2.

Fluminense vs Bahia Prediction

Fluminense have struggled for results in recent weeks, but will fancy their chances on home turf where they have been tough to crack this year.

While we expect Bahia to put up a fight, the Tricolor have a solid home record in this fixture and we predict they will return to winning ways this weekend.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-0 Bahia

Fluminense vs Bahia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fluminense

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in Fluminense’s last eight outings in all competitions)

