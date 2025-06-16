Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17th 2025

Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund will lock horns at MetLife Stadium in their FIFA Club World Cup campaign opener on Tuesday. They have been drawn alongside Mamelodi Sundowns and Ulsan in Group F.

Fluzão are making their second appearance in the competition. They made it to the final in their debut campaign in 2023 and suffered a 4-0 loss to Manchester City. They are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

They made it four wins in a row earlier this month, recording a 2-0 away win over Internacional in the Brazilian Serie A. Kevin Serna scored in the first half and Paulo Baya doubled their lead in the 83rd minute.

Dortmund will play for the first time since May. They concluded their 2024-25 campaign on a six-game winning streak. They will make their debut in the Club World Cup.

Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

Dortmund have met a Brazilian side once, with that meeting taking place against Cruzeiro in the Intercontinental Cup in 1997. They registered a 2-0 win at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Fluminense will play a German team for the first time in a competitive match.

Dortmund have scored at least three goals in eight of their last 10 games in all competitions.

Tricolor have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven games in all competitions.

Die Borussen have seen over 2.5 goals in 11 of their last 12 games in all competitions.

Fluzão have scored two goals while conceding four times in two appearances in the Club World Cup thus far.

Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Fluzão head into the match on a four-game winning streak, scoring 10 goals while conceding two goals. They have a win and loss in two meetings against a German side, with both meetings taking place against Bayern Munich in friendlies.

German Cano has been included in the squad, though he has missed the last 10 games with a knee injury. They have a strong squad led by Thiago Silva and will look to leave a good account of themselves.

Dortmund are on a six-game winning streak in competitive games and will look to continue that form here. They scored 20 goals in these games while conceding seven times.

Niko Kovač will be without the services of Nico Schlotterbeck, Emre Can, and Salih Özcan for the Club World Cup.

While both teams have been in good touch recently, considering Dortmund's impressive goalscoring form, we back them to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Borussia Dortmund to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

