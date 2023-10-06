Fluminense vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2023

Fluminense welcome leaders Botafogo to the Maracana in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday (October 8).

In their previous league outing, Fluminense lost 3-0 at Cuiaba. Matheus Martinelli was sent off in the 40th minute before they conceded thrice in the second half. Head coach Fernando Diniz fielded a second-string squad ahead of their Copa Libertadores semifinal.

The decision to rest key players paid off, as they beat Internacional 2-1 in the semifinal second leg, with John Kennedy and German Cano scoring in the last nine minutes.

Botafogo, meanwhile, have seen a drop in form, going winless in five games. They arrested their four-game losing streak with a 1-1 draw with Goias, but manager Bruno Lage was sacked.

Fluminense vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Rio de Janeiro-based rivals have met 388 times across competitions, with Fluminense leading 143-127.

Fluminense are unbeaten in 26 home games across competitions, with their last home defeat coming to Botafogo in the Carioca Serie A in February.

Botafogo are winless in seven away games across competitions, failing to score five times.

The visitors are unbeaten in three meetings against Fluminense, winning twice.

Botafogo have the best attacking record in Serie A, scoring 40 goals in 25 games, and have the best defensive record too, conceding 16 times.

Fluminense vs Botafogo Prediction

Fluminense have reached the Copa Libertadores final, so their confidence is sky-high. They're unbeaten at home since February and are strong favourites.

Apart from the suspensions of Vitor Mendes (match fixing) and Maneol (doping), they will also be without Thiago Santos (yellow card accumulation) and Matheus Martinelli (red card).

Botafogo, meanwhile, have a seven-point lead atop the standings, but interim coach Lucio Flavio has some key absentees. Former Manchester United defender Rafael is out with injury, while former Chelsea striker Diego Costa is suspended.

The league leaders have not scored in five of their last six away games across competitions. Considering the current form of both teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-1 Botafogo

Fluminense vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Tiquinho Soares to score or assist any time - Yes