Fluminense vs Botafogo prediction, preview, team news and more | Campeonato Carioca 2022 

Fluminense will welcome city rivals Botafogo to the Maracana for the second leg of their Campeonato Carioca semi-final on Sunday.

The home side currently hold the advantage in the tie, having secured a narrow 1-0 away win in the first leg last Tuesday. Colombian defender Jhon Arias scored the match-winner in the 81st minute.

Fluminense dominated the game and were good value for the win. However, Botafogo will be looking to overturn the tie to give themselves a shot at winning their 22nd state championship and first since 2018.

A Estrela Solitaria secured their spot in the semifinals courtesy of their fourth-place finish in the group stage. Fluminese finished top of the standings, having garnered 28 points from 11 matches.

Fluminense vs Botafogo Head-to-Head

Both sides are among the traditional teams in Rio de Janeiro and share a heated rivalry.

Games involving Botafogo and Fluminense are referred to as the Classico Vovo (the 'Grandfather derby') and it is the oldest derby in Brazil.

There have been 379 editions of the derby, with Fluminense winning 141 times and losing on 122 occasions. Meanwhile, 116 games have ended with a share of the spoils.

Botafogo form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Fluminense form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-W

Fluminense vs Botafogo Team News

Fluminense

John Kennedy is sidelined until April with a broken foot.

Injury: John Kennedy

Suspension: None

Botafogo

Rafael has been ruled out with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Injury: Rafael

Suspension: None

Fluminense vs Botafogo Predicted XI

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-5-1): Fabio (GK); Cristiano, David Braz, Nino, Lucas Calegari; Felipe Melo, Willian, Yago, Andre, Henrique Luis; Fred

Botafogo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Roberto Fernandez (GK); Jorl Carli, Jonathan Vieira, Kanu, Daniel Borges; Barreto, Luiz Morais, Rai Pessanha, Kayque Pereira; Matheus De Paula, Rikelmi

Fluminense vs Botafogo Prediction

Fluminense already have an edge in the tie and will be keen to complete the job in front of their fans. The Tricolor are seeking to win their 32nd Carioca crown and first in a decade.

Botafogo are likely to go all out in search of a win, having failed to step up to the plate in the first leg. This could leave them susceptible to being caught on the counter and we are backing the hosts to secure a win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-1 Botafogo

