Fluminense vs Ceara Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

In the 16th game week of the Brasileiro Serie A, Fluminense will host Ceara at the Estadio do Maracana on Saturday.

The hosts are enjoying a good run of form, trouncing second-placed Corinthians 4-0 in their last game. Strikes from Manoel and German Cano gave the Tricolor a two-goal lead at the break. The Argentine striker doubled his tally midway through the second half before Fred came off the bench to complete the rout.

Fluminense are sixth in the league standings with 24 points from 15 games. They will look to continue their strong run this weekend as they seek their first league triumph in a decade.

Ceara, meanwhile, have struggled to pick up league wins this season. They held on for a 1-1 draw against Internacional in their last league game, marking their fifth straight draw in the competition. However, they secured a quarterfinal spot in the Copa Sudamericana with a 5-1 aggregate win over The Strongest.

The Vozao have picked up just 18 points from 15 games and sit 15th in the league standings. They are just one point above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap this weekend.

Fluminense vs Ceara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between Fluminense and Ceara. Both teams have won four games apiece, while their other four matchups have ended in draws.

The Tricolor have won just one of their last eight games in this fixture.

Fluminense have won three of their last four home league games after winning just one in four before that.

The Vozao have picked up 13 league points on the road this season, level with Athletico Paranaense and Internacional, and only bettered by Botafogo and Palmeiras.

Ceara have drawn nine league games this season, the most in the league.

Fluminense vs Ceara Prediction

Fluminense are on a four-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last seven across competitions. They have won their last three home games and will look for a fourth on Saturday.

Ceara are undefeated in their last four games and have lost just one of their last 17 across competitions. They have, however, played out draws in their last five league games and nine of their last 11. Considering the same, Fluminense should win this one.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-0 Ceara.

Fluminense vs Ceara Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fluminense.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (The Tricolor have kept clean sheets in their last four league outings)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of the last eight matchups between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals).

