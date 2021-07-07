Fluminense vs Ceara prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Fluminense will lock horns with Ceara in the Brasileiro Serie A on Wednesday.
The two teams are neck-and-neck in the league table, with both sides having 13 points from nine matches. They are only separated by goal difference, as Ceara occupy ninth position while Fluminense are 10th.
Ceara won their last league game, inflicting a 2-0 loss upon Juventude. Saulo Mineiro and Gabriel Lacerda scored for the hosts in quick succession in the second half of the match.
Meanwhile, Fluminense eked out a 1-0 away win against Flamengo in their most recent league fixture. Andre scored in stoppage time to ensure that Fluminense left the Maracanã with three points.
Fluminense vs Ceara Head-to-Head
Fluminense and Ceara have played against each other 10 times. Fluminense have won four matches, while three games have ended in stalemates. Ceara have won three matches.
In the last meeting between the two teams, Fluminense ran away 3-1 winners on Ceara's home ground. John Kennedy, Martinelli and Samuel scored the goals for the winning side, while Vinicius' strike in the 78th minute proved to be a mere consolation.
Fluminense form guide: D-L-D-L-W
Ceara form guide: D-W-D-D-W
Fluminense vs Ceara Team News
Fluminense
Hudson has been ruled out for the season following an ACL tear. Raul Bobadilla remains unavailable due to a calf injury.
Injured: Hudson and Raul Bobadilla
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Ceara
Ceara will be boosted by the returns of Bruno Pacheco and Cleber, both of whom were suspended for the game against Juventude.
Vinicius Machado, Gabriel Dias, Luiz Otavio and Joao Ricardo are still recuperating from injuries. Meanwhile, Vitore Jacare joins them on the treatment table due to an ACL injury.
Injured: Vinicius Machado, Vitore Jacare, Gabriel Dias, Luiz Otavio and Joao Ricardo
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Fluminense vs Ceara Predicted XI
Fluminense Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marcos Felipe; Egidio, Luccas Claro, Nino, Calegari; Martinelli, Yago; Gabriel Teixeira, Nene, Juan Cazares; Fred
Ceara Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Richard; Bruno Pacheco, Gabriel, Messias, Buiu; Marlon Adriano, Fernando Sobral; Stiven Mendoza, Jorginho, Vinicius Lima; Saulo Mineiro
Fluminense vs Ceara Prediction
Fluminense will be bouyed by the win against Flamengo in the previous matchday, and will look to carry that momentum into Wednesday's game. Their starting XI possesses more quality than that of Ceara's, and Roger Machado's side should have little trouble getting past Ceara.
We predict that Fluminense will win this tie comfortably and leapfrog the visitors.
Prediction: Fluminense 2-0 Ceara
