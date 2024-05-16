Fluminense vs Cerro Porteno prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2024

The action continues in the Copa Libertadores as Fluminense and Cerro Porteno lock horns at the Estádio do Maracanã on Thursday. Having failed to win the last five meetings between the sides, the visitors will head into the game looking to get one over Fernando Diniz’s men.

Fluminense failed to move to the top of the Brasileiro Serie A table last Monday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Sao Paulo at the Estádio Cícero Pompeu de Toledo.

This followed a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Colo-Colo in the Copa Libertadores, which saw them move top of Group A with eight points from four matches.

After two games on the road, Fluminense return home, where they are on a four-match unbeaten run, claiming two wins and two draws across all competitions since March’s 2-0 loss to Flamengo.

Cerro Porteno, on the other hand, have picked up one win and two draws in their four Copa Libertadores outings in what has been a decent campaign so far.

Manolo Jimenez’s men currently sit second in Group A, level on five points with third-placed Colo-Colo and could move top of the group with all three points on Thursday.

Cerro Porteno head into the game fresh off the back of a 1-1 draw with Olimpia in the Paraguayan top flight, where they are currently second in the table, two points off first-placed Libertad.

Fluminense vs Cerro Porteno Head-To-Head

Fluminense have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming four wins and one draw in the previous five games against Cerro Porteno.

Fluminense Form Guide: L-W-D-W-L

Cerro Porteno Form Guide: D-D-W-W-D

Fluminense vs Cerro Porteno Team News

Fluminense

The hosts will have to cope without a plethora of players down the spine of the team as they continue their spells on the sidelines. Felipe Melo is suspended.

Injured: Renato Augusto, Douglas Costa, Samuel Xavier, André Trindade, Thiago Santos, Lele, Gabriel Pires. Marlon Santos

Suspended: Felipe Melo

Cerro Porteno

Alan Benitez, Lucas Quintana and Bruno Valdez are all recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for the Paraguayan outfit. Fabrizio Peralta is suspended.

Injured: Alan Benitez, Lucas Quintana, Bruno Valdez

Suspended: Fabrizio Peralta

Fluminense vs Cerro Porteno Predicted XI

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fabio; Marquinhos, Manoel Messias, Antonio Carlos, Diogo Barbosa; Martinelli, Alexsander Gomes, Vinicius Lima; Jhon Arias, Keno, Kaua Elias

Cerro Porteno Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jean; Victor Cabañas, Eduardo Brock, Christian Javier Báez, Santiago Arzamendia; Gabriel Aguayo, Jorge Morel, Piris da Motta, Cecilio Dominguez; Federico Carrizo, Diego Churin

Fluminense vs Cerro Porteno Prediction

While Cerro Porteno will be looking to maintain their fine run of results, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a Fluminense side who have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the campaign.

Diniz’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are backing them to come away with all three points in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Fluminense 3-1 Cerro Porteno