Fluminense vs Colo Colo Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9th 2024 

Fluminense welcome Colo Colo to the Maracana for a Copa Libertadores fixture on Tuesday.

The home side are coming off a 1-1 draw away to Alianza Lima in the Libertadores last week. They went behind to Kevin Serna's 35th-minute strike but drew level through Marquinhos in the 72nd minute.

Colo Colo, meanwhile, suffered a 3-0 defeat away to Nublense in the Chilean Primera Division. Gabriel Graciani, Bernardo Cerezo and Patricio Rubio scored to guide their side to victory.

Los Albos turn their attention back to the continent, where their opening Libertadores game saw them claim a 1-0 home win over Cerro Porteno.

The victory took them to the summit of Group A on three points. Fluminense are second on one point.

Fluminense vs Colo Colo Head-yo-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Nine of Fluminense's last 10 games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

Ten of Colo Colo's 12 games this season have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Fluminense have won just one of their last seven games across competitions (four losses).

Colo Colo's last three games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first..

Fluminense vs Colo Colo Prediction

Fluminense have not been at their best in recent weeks and their draw in Peru last week made it four games without a win for the Tricolor. This sequence of results has increased the pressure facing Fernando Diniz and the 50-year-old will be keen to get back to winning ways here. Victory would take the Rio outfit top of the standings.

Colo Colo, for their part, had an ideal start to the Libertadores campaign to go four games unbeaten across competitions (three wins). However, they followed this up with a debilitating defeat in the league. The result was not an adequate reflection of the game and Jorge Almiron's side dominated for large spells but were unable to make the most of the chances they created against Nublense.

Fluminense's games have typically been low-scoring affairs and this trend could continue. We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-0 Colo Colo

Fluminense vs Colo Colo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Fluminense to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half