Fluminense vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd July | Brasileiro 2022

Fluminense will welcome second-placed Corinthians to the iconic Maracanã Stadium in Brazilian Serie A action on Saturday.

The home team are undefeated in their last four games across all competitions. They overcame local rivals Botafogo in their previous league outing in the Clássico Vovô, which was their third win in a row across all competitions. Back-to-back wins in their last two league games have helped them climb to sixth place in the league standings.

Corinthians, on their part, are enjoying a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions, though their last two games across all competitions have ended in goalless draws. They currently enjoy a five-point lead over the home team in the league table.

Fluminense vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two inter-state rivals have met 43 times across all competitions since 2001, as per Transfermarkt. The fixture has been closely contested between them, with the visiting side enjoying a 17-14 lead in wins while 12 games have ended in draws.

Corinthians are undefeated in their last three encounters against Fluzão, winning twice while one game has ended in a draw. But they are winless in their last five trips to the Maracana.

Fluminense have seen under 2.5 goals in eight of their last nine home matches against Corinthians in all competitions.

Fluminense are undefeated in 12 of their last 13 home matches against Corinthians in all competitions while Timão are undefeated in 10 of their last 11 matches across all competitions this season.

Only first-placed Palmeiras have recorded more wins (8) in the Brazilian Serie A than Corinthians (7) this season. Meanwhile, Fluminense have played the fewest draws in the league this season (3).

Only three games between the two sides since 2001 have ended in goalless draws, so the odds of at least one goal being scored in this match look good.

Fluminense vs Corinthians Prediction

Fluminense have a decent home record in league fixtures this term. They have three wins and losses apiece in league fixtures and one game has ended in a draw. Their home form against Corinthians has been solid and they have lost just once in their last 13 games against their western rivals. So, it is unlikely that they'll suffer a defeat here.

Corinthians @Corinthians 🏽



📸 Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians



#VaiCorinthians Último treino antes de mais uma partida pelo @brasileirao!!📸 Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians Último treino antes de mais uma partida pelo @brasileirao!! ⚽👊🏽📸 Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians#VaiCorinthians https://t.co/pkY2RX8zKu

Corinthians have a few notable absentees for the game. Luan, Maycon, Gil, Gustavo Silva, Renato Augusto, Du Queiroz, Rafael Ramos, and Paulinho are all expected to miss the game with injuries while Roni is suspended.

They have kept four consecutive clean sheets, though all of them were home fixtures. The lengthy absentee list will have an impact on their performance here.

Taking into consideration Corinthians' struggles at the Maracana and the recent form of the two sides, we predict the game will end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-1 Corinthians.

Fluminense vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: Corinthians to score in the first half - Yes.

Tip 4: German Cano to score any time - Yes.

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 Yellow cards - Over 2.5.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far