Fluminense vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19th 2023

Fluminense will entertain Corinthians at the Maracanã Stadium in the Brazilian Serie A on Thursday.

The hosts have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two league games and will look to return to winning ways in this match. Head coach Fernando Diniz prioritized the Copa Libertadores games over the league games, a decision that has paid off, as Fluminense have booked their place in the final for just the second time in history.

They fell to a 2-0 home loss to league leaders Botafogo in their previous outing before the international break. Three defeats in their last four league games have seen them drop to seventh place in the league table.

The visitors are winless in their last two league outings and played a 1-1 home draw against Flamengo last time around. They have just one win in their last eight league games and find themselves in 14th place in the league table.

Fluminense vs Corinthians Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 54 times in all competitions thus far. These games have been contested closely between the two teams with the hosts having a narrow 20-19 lead in wins and 15 games have ended in draws.

In the reverse fixture in May, the visitors recorded a 2-0 win and the hosts will look to return the favor in this match.

After winning seven games in a row at home between July and September, Fluminense are winless in their last two home outings in all competitions. In 2023, they have suffered just two losses at home in all competitions.

Corinthians are winless in their last five Serie A away games, suffering two defeats in a row. They have just one win in their last 12 away games against the hosts.

Fluminense vs Corinthians Prediction

Fluzão have won their last three home meetings against the visitors, scoring seven goals while conceding just once. They have suffered just one defeat at home since last October in the Brazilian Serie A and are strong favorites.

Jhon Arias is on international duty with Colombia and is not expected to be back in time for this match. Defender Nino suffered an injury while on international duty with Brazil and is ruled out of the match.

Timão have a poor away record against the hosts, failing to score in four of their last six away games in the Serie A. They have just one win in their last nine away games in all competitions and might struggle here.

Fausto Vera and Rafael Ramos are sidelined through injuries while Renato Augusto, who picked up a thigh strain in their previous outing, resumed training this week.

While both teams have struggled in their recent league games, considering the hosts' impressive record against the visitors and solid home record, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-1 Corinthians

Fluminense vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fluminense to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: German Cano to score or assist any time - Yes