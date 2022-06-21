Fluminense vs Cruzeiro Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th June 2022

The Copa do Brasil returns this week and will see Fluminense host Cruzeiro at the Estadio do Maracana on Thursday in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Fluminense began their domestic cup run in the last 32 facing second-tier Vila Nova. They came back from a two-goal deficit to win 3-2 in the first leg before finishing the job on away turf with a clinical 2-0 win featuring goals from German Cano and Real Betis-bound Luis Henrique in either half.

Fluminense have struggled for form in the Brasileiro Serie A of late and will hope to find better form in the cup competition this week.

Cruzeiro faced Sergipe and Tuntum EC in the first and second rounds of the cup competition, winning 5-0 and 3-0 respectively. They were drawn against Remo in the last 32, falling to a 2-1 defeat in the first leg before winning a dramatic penalty shootout after a 1-0 normal-time victory in the second leg.

The Raposa are the record winners of the Copa do Brasil, lifting the cup title on six different occasions, most recently winning back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. They will be targeting similar heights this season.

Fluminense vs Cruzeiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the 40th meeting between Fluminense and Cruzeiro. The hosts have won 16 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won three fewer.

There have been 10 draws between the two sides, including their most recent meeting, which ended goalless.

The Tricolor are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture, with three of those games ending level.

Cruzeiro have lost seven games across all competitions this year. Six of those defeats have come away from home.

Fluminense have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last six home games across all competitions.

Fluminense vs Cruzeiro Prediction

Fluminense's latest result ended a back-to-back winless and goalless run but marked just their second victory in their last six games across all competitions after picking up five wins from seven games prior.

Cruzeiro, on the other hand, have their sights set on a return to the top-flight, winning all but one of their last 11 games across all competitions. They have, however, had their struggles on the road this season and will be targeting a positive result ahead of the return leg next month.

We are backing the visitors to earn a draw here.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-1 Cruzeiro

Fluminense vs Cruzeiro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

Tip 3 - Cruzeiro to score first: YES (The Raposa have scored the first goal in nine of their last 10 games)

