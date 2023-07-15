Fluminense vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2023

Fluminense will square off against arch-rivals Flamengo at the Maracanã on Sunday in the Brazilian Serie A.

Both Rio de Janeiro-based teams head into the match in good form, with the hosts in fourth place in the league table with 24 points and the visitors in second place with 26 points.

Fluminense recorded a comfortable 2-0 home win over Internacional last week, thanks to first-half goals from Germán Cano and Matheus Martinelli. Flamengo were held to a 1-1 draw by reigning champions Palmeiras last week in the league.

They returned to winning ways in their Copa do Brasil quarter-finals against Athletico Parananese with a 2-0 away win on Wednesday. Gabriel Barbosa scored the second goal of the match in injury time after Erick's own goal put them ahead in the 45th minute.

Fluminense vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The meetings between the two teams are conveniently referred to as Fla-Flu. They have met 444 times in all competitions with the first official meeting dating back to 1912. Flamengo have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 162 wins. Fluminense have 141 wins to their name and 141 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the Copa do Brasil round of 16 in June. Flamengo recorded a 2-0 win on aggregate to progress to the quarter-finals.

The visitors have suffered just one defeat in all competitions since May.

Fluminense have suffered just three defeats at the Maracana in all competitions this season with two of them coming against Flamengo.

Flamengo have won six games in a row at the Maracana, keeping four clean sheets in these games.

Flamengo have the best attacking record in the Serie A this season, scoring 27 goals in 14 games.

Fluminense vs Flamengo Prediction

Fluzão have suffered just one defeat in their last six games in all competitions but have picked up just two wins in these games as well. They have failed to score in three of their last four meetings against Flamengo and will look to leave a good account of themselves in this match.

Rubro-Negro are in good form at the moment, winning five of their last six games in all competitions. They have won six games in a row at Sunday's venue and are likely to score at least a couple of goals.

Considering their recent record against Fluminense, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-2 Flamengo

Fluminense vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Germán Cano to score or assist any time - Yes