Fluminense vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 16, 2023 

Fluminense host Flamengo at the Estadio do Maracana on Tuesday (May 16) in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil last 16.

The hosts beat third-tier outfit Paysandu 3-0 in April in the first leg, via goals from Nino, Keno and former Juventus man Felipe Melo. Fluminense also won by the same margin in the return leg, with German Cano and John Kennedy joining Keno on the scoresheet.

Flamengo, meanwhile, have endured a sluggish start to their Brasileiro Serie A campaign but will hope to fare better in the domestic cup. They lost 2-0 in the first leg to fourth-tier Maringa in the cup competition before trouncing their opponents 8-2 in the second leg. The Mengao are the holders of the Copa do Brasil.

Fluminense vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the 80th meeting between Fluminense and Flamengo, who lead 34-24.

The visitors have won just one of their last four games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture.

The Tricolor have scored 12 league goals this season. Only Botafogo (13) and Palmeiras (16) have scored more.

The Mengao have conceded nine goals in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, the most of all teams in the top half of the standings.

Flamengo have kept just one clean sheet in seven games across competitions.

Fluminense vs Flamengo Prediction

Fluminense are on a four-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their last 12 games across competitions. They have lost just one game at the Maracana all year, so they will fancy their chances here.

Flamengo, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins after picking up just one win in five games. They have struggled for wins in this fixture recently and could fall short.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-1 Flamengo

Fluminense vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fluminense

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of their last six matchups.)

Poll : 0 votes