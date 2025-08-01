Fluminense vs Gremio Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Fluminense will entertain Gremio at the Maracanã in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday. Both teams have 20 points in the league; the hosts, who have played a game fewer than Imortal Tricolor, are in 12th place in the standings.

Ad

Fluzão returned to winning ways after five consecutive defeats earlier this week, recording a 2-1 away triumph over Internacional in the Copa do Brasil round of 16 first leg. Everaldo Stum bagged a first-half brace in that win.

The visitors also registered their first win after five games in their previous outing, defeating Fortaleza 2-1 at home in the Brazilian Serie A. Martin Braithwaite bagged a brace, scoring twice in quick succession from the penalty spot.

Ad

Trending

Fluminense vs Gremio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 94 times in all competitions, including friendlies. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 43 wins. Fluzão have 28 wins and 23 games have ended in draws.

They met four times in 2024. Imortal Tricolor won their two home games, while Flu had a win and one game ended in a draw.

The hosts are winless in the Brazilian Serie A against the Imortal Tricolor since 2019.

The visitors have lost three of their last four away games in all competitions and have failed to score in two games in that period.

Fluzão have lost their last two home games, and they have conceded two goals apiece in these defeats.

Imortal Tricolor have registered just one win on their travels in the Serie A since August 2024.

The visitors have scored two goals apiece in four of their last six meetings against the home team.

Ad

Fluminense vs Gremio Prediction

Fluzão have lost their last four league games, conceding eight goals while scoring just two. They have won just one of their last five home games in this fixture, with that triumph registered on penalties last season.

Clube de Todos have won just one of their last six games in all competitions, with that win registered at home. Notably, they have conceded one goal apiece in their last four games. They have won seven of their last eight league meetings against Flu.

Ad

Considering the hosts' poor recent record in the league and Gremio's poor away record, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-1 Gremio

Fluminense vs Gremio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More