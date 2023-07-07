Fluminense vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | July 9th 2023

Fluminense will welcome Internacional to the Maracanã in their Brazilian Serie A match on Sunday.

The hosts are in sixth place in the league table with 21 points from 13 games. They suffered their first league defeat in five games last week, falling to a 1-0 away loss to Sao Paulo. Winger Jhon Arias was sent off in injury time and will miss this match on account of suspension.

The visitors also have 21 points from 13 games and are in eighth place in the league table. They played a goalless draw against Cruzeiro last week, extending their unbeaten run in the league to six games. Their unbeaten run stretches to seven games in all competitions, in which they have four wins to their name.

Fluminense vs Internacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 46 times in all competitions since 1995. The head-to-head record is even at the moment, with 17 wins for both teams and 12 games ending in draws.

The visitors recorded wins in their two league meetings last season while keeping clean sheets in both games.

The hosts have an impressive home record this season, suffering just one defeat in all competitions. Four of their six wins in the league have also come at home.

Internacional are unbeaten in their last five away games in all competitions, though three of their four defeats in the league have come in their travels.

Both teams have conceded 14 goals in 13 league games thus far and the hosts have outscored the visitors 19-13 in that period.

The hosts have just one win in their last six games in all competitions.

The visitors have kept three clean sheets in their last six league outings.

Fluminense vs Internacional Prediction

Fluzão have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win from their last six games. They also suffered their first defeat in five league games last week and will look to return to winning ways.

They have been in solid home form this season, with just one defeat in all competitions, and should have the upper hand in this match. Having suffered just two defeats at Sunday's venue against the visitors since 2010, they should be able to avoid a loss here.

Colorado are unbeaten in their last six league outings, recording four wins. They have three wins in their last four meetings against the hosts and will be hopeful of a positive outcome.

Nonetheless, considering Fluminense's home advantage, we expect the game to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-1 Internacional

Fluminense vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be first in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Wanderson to score or assist any time - Yes

