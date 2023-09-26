Fluminense and Internacional square off in the first leg of an all-Brazilian Copa Libertadores semifinal at the Maracana Stadium on Wednesday (September 27).

The hosts returned to winning ways on Thursday with a scrappy 1-0 win over Cruzeiro in the Brasileiro Serie A. That followed a 4-2 defeat to Vasco da Gama on September 16, which snapped their five-game unbeaten run across competitions.

Fernando Diniz’s side now turn their attention to the Copa Libertadores, where they finished as Group D winners. They then saw off Argentinos Juniors and Olimpija in the knockouts.

Meanwhile, Internacional suffered a 2-1 loss to Athletico Paranaense at the Arena da Baixada on Thursday. Before that, Eduardo Coudet’s men were on a five-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning thrice.

Like Fluminense, Internacional finished Group B winners in the Copa Libertadores before claiming aggregate wins over River Plate and Bolivar in the knockouts.

Fluminense vs Internacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the fixture, with both Fluminense and Internacional picking up 17 wins from 46 meetings.

Fluminense are unbeaten in 25 home games across competitions, winning 20, since January.

The Colorado have won once in eight away games across competitions, losing four, since May.

Fluminense are unbeaten at home in the Copa Libertadores, claiming four wins in their lsat five games.

Fluminense vs Internacional Prediction

Both teams have stormed to the Copa Libertadores semifinals, so expect an exciting contest. Fluminense have made their ground a fortress this year and should take a comfortable win.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-0 Internacional

Fluminense vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fluminense

Tip 2: Less 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Internacional’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of Inter’s last seven games.)