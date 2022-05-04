Fluminense vs Junior prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Sudamericana 2022 

The Copa Sudamericana continues this week and will see Fluminense host Junior at the Estadio de Maracana on Wednesday.

Fluminense have had mixed results on the continental stage this season. After beating Oriente Petrolero 3-0 in their group opener earlier last month, they lost 3-0 to their midweek opponents in the reverse fixture before playing out a goalless draw against Union de Santa Fe in their last game.

The Brazilian outfit sit third in their group with four points. They will be looking to return to winning ways this week as they push for the playoffs.

Junior have performed well in the Copa Sudamericana this season. They played out a 1-1 draw against Union de Santa Fe in their first game before putting three past their midweek opponents in their home clash. They beat Oriente Petrolero 3-1 in their last game.

The visitors sit atop the group table with seven points from an obtainable nine. They will be looking to pick up maximum points on Thursday to strengthen their hold at the top.

Fluminese vs Junior Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between Fluminense and Junior. The visitors are undefeated in all three matchups, drawing once and winning the other two, including the most recent meeting between the two teams.

Fluminense Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-L-W-W

Junior Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Fluminense vs Junior Team News

Fluminense

Manoel picked up an injury while in action against Internacional last month and has been ruled out of the game as a result. John Kennedy and veteran midfielder Felipe Melo are both injured and will miss out as well.

Injured: John Kennedy, Manoel, Felipe Melo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Junior

The visitors have no known injured or suspended players ahead of Wednesday's game and will be looking to keep it that way.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fluminense vs Junior Predicted XI

Fluminense Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Fabio (GK); David Braz, Nino, Luccas Claro; Caio Paulista, Wellington, Nonato, Marlon; Ganso; German Cano, Fred

Junior Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sebastian Vieira; Fabian Viafara, Daniel Valencia, Jorge Arias, Gabriel Fuentes; Didier Moreno, Daniel Giraldo; Omar Albornoz, Yesus Cabrera, Fredy Hinestroza; Miguel Borja

Fluminense vs Junior Prediction

Fluminense are on a three-game winless run across all competitions and have won just three of their last nine. They have failed to score any goals in two of their last three home games and will be looking to fix that run this week.

Junior, on the other hand, have won their last six games on the bounce and are unbeaten in their last nine. They comfortably won the reverse meeting and should win here as well.

Prediction: Fluminese 0-1 Junior

