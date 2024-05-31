Fluminense vs Juventude prediction, preview, team news and more | Brazilian Serie A 2024

Fluminense invite Juventude to the Maracana in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday (June 1). Both teams have just one win in the league this season. While Fluminsense are 17th, Juventude are 15th, with both teams having five points.

The hosts made it three wins on the trot across competitions with a 3-2 home triumph over Alianza Lima in Copa Libertadores on Wednesday. They finished top Group A in the competition with an unbeaten record in six games.

Juventude, meanwhile, haven't played a game since April. In their previous outing, they drew 1-1 with Athletico Paranaense in the Brazilian Serie A.

Fluminense vs Juventude Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 26 times across competitions, with Fluminense leading 12-8.

They will meet for the first time since the 2022 Brazilian Serie A, when both teams registered home wins.

Fluminense form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Juventude form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-D-L

Fluminense vs Juventude Team News

Fluminense

Lele and Andre Trindade remain sidelined with injuries and are the only absentees for the hosts.

Injured: Lele, Andre Trindade

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventude

Jean Carlos and Caique are the two absentees for the visitors. While Carlos is nursing an injury, Caique is suspended for the trip to Rio de Janeiro.

Injured: Jean Carlos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Caique

Fluminense vs Juventude Predicted XIs

Fluminense (4-3-3): Fbio; Marquinhos, Matheus Martinelli, Felipe Melo, Marcelo; Alexsander, Lima, Paulo Henrique Ganso; Keno, Jhon Arias, German Cano

Juventude (4-3-3): Gabriel Vasconcellos; Joao Lucas, Ze Marcos, Danilo Boza, Alan Ruschel; Thiaguinho, Jadson, Nene; Gilberto, Lucas Barbosa, Erick Farias

Fluminense vs Juventude Prediction

Fluminense have seen an upturn in form recently, suffering one loss in seven games across competitions. They have hada four wins in that period. They have one win in six league games but are unbeaten in three home games.

Juventude, meanwhile, didn't play in May and should be well-rested for this game. They have drawn two of their four league outings this term, winning once. They are winless in four away games in the fixture, losing three.

Considering the home advantage for Fluminense and their better record in the fixture, expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-1 Juventude