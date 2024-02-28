Fluminense vs LDU Quito Prediction and Betting Tips | February 29th 2024

Fluminense take on Ecuadorian outfit LDU Quito in the second leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final at the Maracana Stadium on Thursday.

Having suffered a 1-0 loss in last week’s reverse leg, we expect Fernando Diniz’s men to throw in the kitchen sink in search of their first piece of silverware this year.

Just three months on from winning the Copa Libertadores, Fluminense are on the cusp of adding another piece of silverware to their ever-growing trophy cabinet.

However, their Recopa Sudamericana title dreams currently hang in the balance after they fell to a 1-0 loss against LDU Quito in the first leg of the final in Ecuador.

Fluminense head into Thursday’s return leg off the back of a 2-0 loss at Flamengo in the Carioca Serie A, but they now return home, where they are unbeaten in five matches since the start of the year.

Alex Arce grabbed the headlines for LDU Quito as he netted a 92nd-minute winner to hand them a 1-0 victory over Fluminense in the first leg of the final last Thursday.

Adrián Gabbarini’s side have now gone 16 consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, stretching back to a 1-0 loss to Barcelona SC on September 18.

LDU Quito will be looking to pick up where they left off in Ecuador as they aim to secure their first title since clinching the Copa Sudamericana back in October.

Fluminense vs LDU Quito Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Fluminense and LDU Quito claiming four wins each in their previous nine encounters.

Gabbarini’s men are unbeaten in 16 consecutive matches across all competitions, picking up 13 wins and three draws since September’s 1-0 loss against Barcelona.

Fluminense have gone five straight home games without defeat since the turn of the year, picking up four wins and one draw so far.

LDU Quito have won all but one of their last five away matches across all competitions, with a goalless draw at Independiente on December 10 being the exception.

Fluminense vs LDU Quito Prediction

While LDU Quito have one hand on the Recopa Sudamericana following their first-leg victory, they will need to be at their best at the Maracana Stadium, where Fluminense have been near impenetrable this year.

We predict Diniz’s men will come out guns blazing on Thursday and turn the tie on its head to clinch the title.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-0 LDU Quito

Fluminense vs LDU Quito Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fluminense to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Fluminense’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been less than 11 corner kicks in seven of the hosts’ last nine outings)