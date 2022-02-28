Fluminense vs Millonarios prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Fluminense will welcome Millonarios to the Estadio Vasco de Gama for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores qualifying tie on Tuesday.

The hosts currently hold the advantage in the tie, having secured a 2-1 victory in the first leg played in Bogota, Colombia last week. Henrique Luiz provided two assists to guide the Brazilians to a 2-1 comeback victory in a game that saw the home side reduced to 10 men.

Fluminense followed up their continental exertions with a routine 2-0 home win over Vasco in the Campeonato Carioca. German Cano and Gustavo scored first-half goals to inspire the victory.

Millonarios returned to winning ways in the Colombian Primera A with a 1-0 home win over Cortulua. Juan Pereira's goal four minutes into the second half proved to be the difference between the two sides.

They have now turned their attention to the continent where they will look to overturn their first leg deficit. The winner of the tie will secure progress to the third stage of the qualifiers and book a date with either Olimpia or Atletico Nacional.

Fluminense vs Millonarios Head-to-Head

Fluminense are currently on a nine-game winning streak in all competitions and have not tasted defeat since a shock 1-0 home loss to Bangu in the Campeonato Carioca in January.

Millonarios have won four of their last five matches in all competitions and need another win to secure progress to the next round of the qualifiers.

Fluminense form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Millonairos form guide (all competitions):W-L-W-W-W

Fluminense vs Millonarios Team News

Fluminense

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Millonarios

Eduardo Sosa is suspended due to the red card he received in the first leg.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Eduardo Sosa

Fluminense vs Millonarios Predicted XI

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-5-1): Fabio (GK); Cristiano, David Braz, Nino, Lucas Calegari; Felipe Melo, Willian, Yago, Andre, Henrique Luis; Fred

Millonairos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alvaro Montero (GK); Omar Vergara, Juan Vargas, Andres Llinas, Andres Roman; Stiven Vega, Larry Vasquez; Ruiz Rivera, David Silva, Herazo Fernando; Richard Celis

Fluminense vs Millonarios Prediction

Fluminense are on a strong run of form and their narrow advantage in the tie gives them an extra edge.

Millonairos need to win the game to secure progress and despite having enough quality to get the job done, they will have their work cut out against an in-form Fluminense. We are backing the hosts to secure another narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-1 Millonarios

Edited by Peter P