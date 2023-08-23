Fluminense vs Olimpia Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2023 

Fluminense host Olimpia at the Estadio da Maracana on Thursday (August 24) in the first leg of the 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores quarterfinal.

The hosts have enjoyed positive results in the Brasileiro Serie A recently. Fluminense picked up a 3-1 comeback win over America Mineiro, with John Kennedy, German Cano and Jhon Arias getting on the scoresheet in the second half.

Fluminense lost to Barcelona SC on away goals in their last appearance at this stage of the continental showpiece and will hope for better luck this time.

Olimpia, meanwhile, have struggled in the Primeira Division this season, drawing 1-1 with Guairena at the weekend. Victor Salazar got on the scoresheet to cancel out Ivan Torres' own goal.

Fluminense vs Olimpia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams, with Fluminense trailing 2-1.

Fluminsense are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Olimpia have scored 16 goals in the Copa Libertadores this season. Only Palmeiras (17) and Racing Club (18) have scored more.

Fluminense are one of two teams in the Brazilian top flight this season yet to lose at home.

El Decano are without a clean sheet in seven games across competitions.

Fluminense vs Olimpia Prediction

Fluminense have won three of their last four games and have lost just one of their last six. They have performed well at home recently, winning their last four games.

Olimpia, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back draws and are unbeaten in four games. They are, however, winless in five away outings and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-1 Olimpia

Fluminense vs Olimpia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fluminense

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of Fluminense's last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of Olimpia's last seven games.)