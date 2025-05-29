Fluminense vs Once Caldas Prediction and Betting Tips | May 29th 2025

Fluminense and Once Caldas go head-to-head in the Copa Sudamericana Group F finale on Thursday. Both sides find themselves separated by just two points in the heated race for top spot and this makes for an exciting final day showdown at the Estadio Maracana.

Fluminense maintained their new-found form last Saturday when they fought back from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory over Vasco da Gama in their Brasileiro Serie A clash.

Renato Portaluppi’s men have gone four consecutive games without defeat — picking up three wins and one draw — a run which has seen them reach the fourth round of the Copa do Brasil courtesy of a 5-1 aggregate victory over Aparecidense.

Fluminense turn their focus to the Copa Sudamericana, where they have picked up 10 points from their five games to sit second in Group F, six points off third-placed GV San Jose.

Meanwhile, a draw will be enough to guarantee Once Caldas top spot and an automatic place in the knockout stages as they sit two points above the home side heading into Thursday’s finale.

Having kicked off the campaign with a 1-0 loss against Fluminense in April, Hernán Herrera’s men have upped the ante, winning each of their subsequent four group games while scoring eight goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Once Caldas journey to the Maracana off the back of a 1-0 victory over Deportivo Cali in the Colombian Primera A, where they sit seventh in the table with 33 points from 20 matches.

Fluminense vs Once Caldas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Fluminense and Once Caldas, with the Brazilian outfit claiming a 1-0 victory in April’s reverse fixture.

Fluminense have won all but one of their last eight home games, with a 1-1 draw against Vitoria on April 20 being the exception.

Once Caldas have won just two of their last six away matches across all competitions while losing three and claiming one draw since mid-April.

Fluminense boast the joint-best defensive record in the Sudamericana, having conceded just two goals from their five games so far.

Fluminense vs Once Caldas Prediction

With first place on the line in Group F, we expect Fluminense and Once Caldas to take the game to each other on Thursday as they look to secure all three points.

However, given the gulf in class and quality between the two teams, we are backing Portaluppi’s side to come away with the victory unscathed.

Prediction: Fluminense 3-1 Once Caldas

Fluminense vs Once Caldas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fluminense to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Once Caldas’ last seven games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of the visitors’ most recent seven outings)

