Fluminense vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27, 2022

Fluminense will host Palmeiras at the Estadio do Maracana on Saturday in the 24th gameweek of the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts have had mixed results of late, returning to winning ways in the league last weekend with a clinical 5-2 win over relegation-threatened Coritiba. They played out a 2-2 draw against Corinthians in the first leg of their Copa do Brazil semifinal and will look to return to league action with a win.

Fluminense have picked up 41 points from 23 games and sit second in the Brasileiro Serie A standings. They are eight points behind their weekend opponents.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, are in brilliant form and are going full steam in their pursuit of a first league title since 2018. They came from behind to pick up a 1-1 draw against Flamengo with Raphael Veiga curling home a long-range equaliser midway through the second half.

The visitors sit atop the league table with 49 points from 23 games. They will now look to strengthen their grip at the top this weekend.

Fluminense vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head

In the last 40 meetings between Fluminense and Palmeiras, the hosts have won 14, while Palmeiras have won 20.

There have been six draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The hosts have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

Fluminense are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

The Tricolor have picked up 25 points on home turf this season, the joint-most in the Brasileiro Serie A alongside Flamengo.

The Verdao have the best away record in the league this season, with 25 points from 11 games. They are the only team undefeated on the road in the Brasileiro Serie A.

Fluminense vs Palmeiras Prediction

Fluminense are on a three-game unbeaten run but have won just one of their last four games across competitions. They are unbeaten in their last nine games at home and will fancy their chances here.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, are on a brilliant 11-game unbeaten streak. They have been fabulous away from home this season and should pick up a point here.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-1 Palmeiras

Fluminense vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matchups between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Palmeiras to score first: YES (The visitors have scored the first goal in their last five games in this fixture.)

