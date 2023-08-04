Fluminense vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5, 2023

Fluminense welcome Palmeiras to the Maracana in the Brazilian Serie A on Saturday (August 5).

The hosts are unbeaten in two games and drew 1-1 Argentinos Juniors in the Copa Libertadores on Tuesday. In their previous league outing, German Cano's 77th-minute winner helped them to a 1-0 home win over Santos on Sunday.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, made it three wins in a row by beating Atletico Mineiro on Wednesday, thanks to Raphael Veiga's 29th-minute stirke in the Copa Libertadores clash. In their previous league outing, they won 4-1 at America Mineiro.

Fluminense are fifth in the league with 28 points. They trail Palmeiras by three points, who are in third place, trailing second-placed Flamengo on goal difference.

Fluminense vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 44 times across competitions. Palmeiras lead 22-14.

After going winless in five games in July, Palmeiras have won their last three games.

Palmeiras are winless in three meetings against Fluminense, with their two meetings in the Brazilian Serie A ending 1-1 last season.

Six of their last seven meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Palmeiras are winless in five away games against Fluminense, losing thrice.

The visitors are unbeaten in 35 of their last 38 league outings.

Palmeiras have the joint-best attacking record in the league, scoring 32 goals in 17 games.

Fluminense vs Palmeiras Prediction

Fluminense have been inconsistent recently, with three wins in 11 games across competitions. They have fared much better at home, losing once this season, keeping three clean sheets. They are unbeaten in five home meetings against Palmeiras.

The visitors have seen an upturn in form, winning their last three games, winning their last two away games. Considering Fluminense's unbeaten run at home and Palmeiras' poor away record against them, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-1 Palmeiras

Fluminense vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Raphael Veiga to score or assist any time - Yes