Fluminense vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2025

Fluminense will entertain Palmeiras at the Maracanã in the Brazilian Serie A on Wednesday. The visitors have registered eight wins in 13 games, two more than Flu, and are fourth in the league standings.

The hosts have seen a drop in form and suffered a third consecutive loss on Sunday, as they lost 1-0 to local rivals Flamengo. It was a close game, and Pedro scored the match-winner for Flamengo in the 85th minute.

Alviverde returned to winning ways after two games on Sunday, recording a 3-2 home triumph over Atletico Mineiro. Lucas Evangelista broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute, but Hulk pulled Atletico level nine minutes later. Júnior Alonso's own goal helped them restore their lead while Maurício scored their third goal in the 77th minute. Hulk scored in the stoppage time, but it was not enough.

Fluminense vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 121 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 63 wins. Fluzão have 39 wins and 19 games have ended in draws.

The hosts secured a league double last season, recording a 1-0 win in the home and away games.

Five of the last six games between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors have outscored Fluzão 16-15 in 13 league games and also have the better defensive record, conceding four fewer goals (11).

Verdão have seen conclusive results in their six away games in the Serie A this season, recording five wins.

The hosts have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last five league outings, failing to score in the last two.

Fluminense vs Palmeiras Prediction

Fluzão have lost their last three games in all competitions, conceding five goals without scoring. Just two of their five defeats in the Serie A this season have been registered at the Maracana. They have lost just one of their last seven meetings against the visitors while recording four wins.

Alviverde have won just one of their last four league games. Notably, they are winless in their last seven away games in this fixture, suffering five losses, which is a cause for concern.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Fluminense 1-1 Palmeiras

Fluminense vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

