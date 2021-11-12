Fluminense vs Palmeiras prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Fluminense and Palmeiras will trade tackles in a Brasileiro Serie A matchday 32 fixture on Sunday.

Both sides come into the game on the back of contrasting results in midweek. The hosts fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Gremio, with Diego Souza scoring the match-winner in the 62nd minute.

Palmeiras were rampant in their 4-0 victory over Atletico GO on home turf. Four different men got on the scoresheet for Alviverde.

The victory saw the Sao Paulo outfit hold on to second spot, having garnered 58 points from 31 matches. They are still 10 points behind table-toppers Atletico-MG. Fluminense's 42 points are good enough for eighth place.

Fluminense vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head

Fluminense have 13 wins from their last 38 matches against Palmeiras. Five previous games ended in a share of the spoils, while Sunday's visitors were victorious on 20 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in July. A second-half own goal by Manoel saw Palmeiras secure a 1-0 victory on home turf.

The hosts have lost three of their last five league matches. Palmeiras are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run, with their last six matches ending in a victory.

Fluminense form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Palmeiras form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Fluminense vs Palmeiras Team News

Fluminense

Hudson (ACL), Luiz Henrique (thigh) and Ganso (broken arm) are all unavailable due to injuries. Gabriel Teixeira and Raul Bobadilla are doubts for the game while Nino is suspended.

Injuries: Hudson, Luiz Henrique, Ganso

Suspension: Nino

Doubtful: Gabriel Teixeira, Raul Bobadilla

Palmeiras

Joaquin Piquerez and Gustavo Gomez are both away on international duty. Jorge is a doubt for the trip to Fluminense.

Injuries: None

International duty: Joaquin Piquerez, Gustavo Gomez

Doubtful: Jorge

Suspension: None

Fluminense vs Palmeiras Predicted XI

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Marcos Felipe (GK); Marlon, David Braz, Lucas Claro, Samuel Xavier; Martinelli, Andre; Jhon Andrade, Henrique Luiz; Fred, John Kennedy

Palmeiras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Weverton (GK); Renan Victor, Luan Garcia, Benjamin Kuscevic, Ze Rafael; Patrick Carreiro, Danilo; Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Scarpa, Dudu; Luiz Adriano

Fluminense vs Palmeiras Prediction

The visitors have been rampant in recent weeks and will be keen to secure maximum points to take advantage of any potential slip-up by Atletico-MG.

Fluminense have a slim chance of securing qualification for the Copa Sudamericana which would give them added motivation for a win in front of their fans. Both sides have been defensively compact in recent weeks and we are backing Palmeiras to secure maximum points with a comfortable victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Fluminense 0-2 Palmeiras

Edited by Shardul Sant