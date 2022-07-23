Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Fluminense will host Red Bull Bragantino at the Estadio do Maracana on Sunday in the 19th matchday of the Brasileiro Serie A.

The home side are in brilliant form at the moment and are on the hunt for their first league title in a decade. They picked up a well-deserved 3-2 win over Goias in their last game, with German Cano and William scoring a quickfire double five minutes from time to restore their lead after seeing Jhon Arias' early opener extinguished in the second half.

The Tricolor sit fourth in the Brasileiro Serie A standings with 31 points from 18 games. They are five points away from the top of the table and will be looking to reduce that gap when they play on Sunday.

Red Bull Bragantino have hit a good patch of late and are now pushing for the Copa Libertadores places. They beat struggling Fortaleza 2-1 in their last game, with Gabriel Novaes coming off the bench at halftime to score a dramatic late winner with his first league strike of the season.

The Massa Bruta have picked up 27 points from 18 games this season and sit eighth in the league table. They will be looking to extend their newfound form this weekend and move up the table.

Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just six meetings between Fluminense and Red Bull Bragantino. Both sides have won two games apiece while their other two meetings have ended in draws.

The Tricolor have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

Red Bull Bragantino are the joint-most prolific side in the Brasileiro Serie A this season alongside league leaders Palmeiras with a goal tally of 29.

Only two of the Massa Bruta's league wins this season have come on the road.

Fluminense have found the back of the net in their last eight games across all competitions after failing to score any goals in three of their previous four.

Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

Fluminense are on a nine-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, picking up seven victories in that run. They have won their last four games on home turf and will fancy their chances ahead of this one.

Red Bull Bragantino have won their last three games on the bounce after winning just two of their previous 15. However, they have struggled on the road of late and could lose here.

Prediction: Fluminense 2-1 Red Bull Bragantino

Fluminense vs Red Bull Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fluminense

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their last three matchups)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Fluminense's last five outings have produced more than 2.5 goals)

